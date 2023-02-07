Read full article on original website
Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Third Point Becomes Latest Activist Investor to Take Stake in Salesforce
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has built a position in Salesforce, CNBC has confirmed. Two weeks ago, Salesforce said ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit will join its board in March. Elliott Management and Starboard Value have also disclosed positions in recent months. Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell. Read live markets updates.
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Weigh Latest Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Thursday as investors looked to the latest U.S. economic data for indicators of the health of the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last up by about 3 basis points at 3.664%. The 2-year Treasury also rose by about 3 basis points to trade at 4.484%. Rates on both notes were lower earlier in the day.
As Brits Reel From a Cost-Of-Living Crisis, the UK Stock Market Quietly Booms to an All-Time High
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Pressure on China's Factories Grows as U.S. Demand Falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
Redwood Materials Scores a New $2 Billion Loan to Build Out Battery Recycling Facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product
JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
