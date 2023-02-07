Read full article on original website
Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl
Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
Eagles Owner Makes Feelings on Jalen Hurts Crystal Clear
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was honest about his feelings regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, who’s in Year 3 of his stint with the Eagles since they drafted him, could be up for a new contract after the season. With Super Bowl LVII on deck Sunday, the talks will happen in the offseason.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts has earned a monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay Drives A Killer Donk
Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay caused quite the stir when he rolled up before his team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The man arrived in style behind the wheel of a 1973 Chevy Caprice donk, the big gold wheels and grille standing out against the big, white convertible.
Cowboys' D-Ware Predicts 'Super Bowls Like Hotcakes' - If
Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware says that the current team is good enough to win Super Bowls, but says turnovers and coaching hold them back.
Sporting News
Greg Olsen net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023
After his fruitful 14-year NFL career came to an end in 2020, Greg Olsen swiftly made a full-time transition into the broadcast booth as an analyst for Fox NFL games beginning in the 2021 season. In 2022, Olsen moved into Fox's lead analyst spot after Troy Aikman left for ESPN.
Sporting News
Jackson Mahomes' timeline of controversies: How brother of Chiefs star became hated by NFL fans
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is generally one of the NFL's most well-liked stars. How could he not be? Aside from his ridiculous talent, Mahomes has stayed away from off-field controversies since entering the league in 2017. His family has not. Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, has become a hated figure among...
