ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl

Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Motorious

Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay Drives A Killer Donk

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay caused quite the stir when he rolled up before his team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The man arrived in style behind the wheel of a 1973 Chevy Caprice donk, the big gold wheels and grille standing out against the big, white convertible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Greg Olsen net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023

After his fruitful 14-year NFL career came to an end in 2020, Greg Olsen swiftly made a full-time transition into the broadcast booth as an analyst for Fox NFL games beginning in the 2021 season. In 2022, Olsen moved into Fox's lead analyst spot after Troy Aikman left for ESPN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy