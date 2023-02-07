Read full article on original website
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County
Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:. Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale. Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville. The other...
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal gift shop
A winning million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal, according to the Powerball website.
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
NBC New York
‘Finch-Smuggling Kingpin' Gets Prison Time for Sneaking Birds Into NY for Competitions
A man who repeatedly admitted scheming to smuggle finches from Guyana into New York for birdsong competitions was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. It was Insaf Ali's second time being sentenced in a Brooklyn federal court for a crime related to bird trafficking, and he vowed it would be his last.
3 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New York
Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball lottery tickets were sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, February 6 Powerball jackpot were:. Five tickets, 3 in New York and 2 in Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two winners were sold in Nassau County. One...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone walked away a big winner from last night's Powerball drawing. There was only one ticket sold that matched all five numbers and the Powerball number which means someone took home the $747 million dollar grand prize jackpot. The winning numbers for last night's Powerball drawing were:. 05-11-22-23-69 with the...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
Powerball jackpot soars to a whopping $747 million for Monday’s drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $747 million for Monday night’s drawing — what could be the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot if won. The jackpot for Monday rose after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing — white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and red Powerball 10. The cash value of the jackpot is $403.1 million.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT
Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
