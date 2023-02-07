ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7EkX_0kers4OJ00

Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.

Today will continue to be nice, but a few clouds will start moving into the region. A few of us will see some showers tonight, but the severe risk doesn’t start until tomorrow later in the day. We’ll have more details on timing with our next update.

North Alabama

Partly cloudy with a high near 65 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, a chance for an isolated shower with a low of 51.

Central Alabama

Partly cloudy with a high of 68 today. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 54.

South Alabama

Sunny with a few clouds and a high of 71. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy with a high of 75 and windy. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers in the area and a low of 60.

Comments / 2

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast

Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night

Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Details on Alabama’s Possible Late-Night Severe Weather Threat

Today will feel like spring with temperatures reaching into the 70s for portions of Alabama. [Reminder this is way above average for this time of the year!]. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “a cold front will move east into Central Alabama through the morning hours on Thursday with shower and thunderstorm activity expected along and ahead of the front. Some of those storms may be severe.”
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area

There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?

You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s ‘prime time’ for severe weather is coming

In 2022 Alabama had 98 tornadoes -- more than any year on record besides 2011. January 2023 continued the busy streak with 29 tornadoes, making it the most active January on record for twisters in the state. Could that mean the “prime time” for severe weather -- March, April and...
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Yellowhammer News

6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
ALABAMA STATE
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
a-z-animals.com

Alabama Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

If you consider yourself an Alabamian, you may be well aware of what the Alabama allergy season is like. Located in the southeast and bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama experiences humid summers and somewhat mild winters compared to many other locations in the US. But what are allergies like in the state of Alabama, and when can you anticipate your sniffles at their worst?
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy