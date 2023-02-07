Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together

Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.

Today will continue to be nice, but a few clouds will start moving into the region. A few of us will see some showers tonight, but the severe risk doesn’t start until tomorrow later in the day. We’ll have more details on timing with our next update.

North Alabama

Partly cloudy with a high near 65 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, a chance for an isolated shower with a low of 51.

Central Alabama

Partly cloudy with a high of 68 today. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 54.

South Alabama

Sunny with a few clouds and a high of 71. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy with a high of 75 and windy. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers in the area and a low of 60.