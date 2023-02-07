Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
utoledo.edu
Campus Gives Back
Valerie Simmons-Walston, special assistant to the president for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, discusses fall’s successful UToledo Cares Charitable Giving Campaign during the Employee Charitable Giving (ECG) Campaign Breakfast Wrap-Up Thursday morning in Libbey Hall. Walston expressed thanks to all of her committee members including Co-Chair Jennifer Archer. The master of ceremonies for the celebration breakfast was Duane Welch, Trio Advisor and ECG committee member. There were 50-plus members in attendance at this event.
utoledo.edu
Designing the Professional You Scheduled Feb. 15
Not sure how to tie a tie? Does your LinkedIn need to be polished?. Career Services, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and TRIO Student Support Services are here to help UToledo students as they prepare for the next phase of their lives through the Designing the Professional You: Show Us How You Rock(et) event.
utoledo.edu
Volunteers Needed Feb. 10-11 to Pack 100,000 Meals For Starving Children
Volunteers and donations are needed for The University of Toledo’s annual hunger-relief, food-packing event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in the Health Education Building on Main Campus. The event is hosted by UToledo’s Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E....
utoledo.edu
Psychology Senior Uses Her Past to Help Others’ Future
When Tatiana Zeadker sings, people listen. Between her extensive range and warm tone, Zeadker has the vocal ability and skill to draw in a crowd. With dreams of traveling abroad and singing opera to sold-out theaters, the senior UToledo student began her college career at Bowling Green State University majoring in vocal performance.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Adopts New Strategic Plan to Guide Next Five Years
A new strategic plan will guide The University of Toledo’s trajectory for the next five years toward enhanced student success, academic excellence, healthcare quality and engagement. UToledo Reimagined: Strategic Plan 2023-2028 was approved Wednesday by the UToledo Board of Trustees and will be implemented July 1, 2023. “Our vision...
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Offer Several New Academic Degrees
The University of Toledo will offer several new degrees in health science, radiation therapy and liberal arts. Two new undergraduate degrees in the College of Health and Human Services will provide new options for students interested in studying healthcare. The new bachelor of science in health science and bachelor of arts in health science degrees are interdisciplinary programs with the science track preparing students for professional healthcare programs and the arts track preparing students for the non-delivery aspects of healthcare and health equity. The new degrees replace the existing bachelor of science in exercise science degree program.
utoledo.edu
Clinical Operations Brought Together Under UToledo Health
The University of Toledo’s academic medical center and other clinical operations are being reorganized under UToledo Health. The University’s Board of Trustees approved Wednesday amending bylaws and government documents of the various healthcare entities to more closely align operations to create greater efficiencies, align strategic goals and objectives, and create opportunities for mutual growth.
Comments / 0