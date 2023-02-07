ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I'd average 50 rebounds like Wilt" — Ben Wallace refutes the argument that centers like him wouldn't exist in today's game

By Virgil Villanueva
 3 days ago

Ben Wallace shuts down critics who believe he'd be a non-factor in today's league.

Ben Wallace

© Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

According to analysts, centers like Detroit Pistons icon Ben Wallace wouldn’t exist in today’s game. Wallace himself is aware of such discussions. According to him, the fact that he’s "always different" would enable him to adjust to the demands of a modern-day big man.

Just like Wilt

"I've heard that a lot, that you know, centers like me, wouldn't exist in today's NBA. I say, 'I wasn't a traditional center in yesterday's game. I've always been different. I've always been able to adjust to whatever game it was that I was playing.' So in today's game, not only would I be able to play. I'd average 50 rebounds like Wilt Chamberlain," Wallace said .

Big Ben led the NBA in rebounds twice— the 2001-02 NBA season, when he grabbed 13 rebounds a game, and the very next season, when he finished with career-high 15.4 rebounds per contest. For comparison, Chamberlain averaged as much as 27.2 rebounds per game.

Before we lambast Wallace and tell him he’s not worthy of being mentioned in the same sentence as Wilt, let’s note that Big Ben stood just 6-foot-9. This is a power forward or even a guard in today’s game.

GOAT Center

When Wallace claimed that he’s always been different, he wasn’t lying. The man wasn’t even supposed to be in the NBA. He entered the league in 1996 as an undrafted prospect. Before the NBA, he had a short stint abroad.

His first two years in the league were uneventful. He played less than 20 minutes per contest. Yet slowly and surely, Wallace established himself as a competitive rebounder. When he arrived in Detroit, that’s when his career skyrocketed.

He is tied with Dikembe Mutombo for most Defensive Player of the Year awards with four. The highest point in Wallace’s career was when the Pistons beat the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals.

He matched up with Shaquille O’Neal — regarded as the most dominant player in NBA history. Sometimes he switched on to Karl Malone — one of the greatest power forward ever. Big Ben held his own.

The best thing about Wallace’s performance was that he also showed up on the offensive end — hitting perimeter jumpers like a guard. And so to the doubters who say Wallace wouldn't make an impact in today’s game, just look at his dominance in the 2004 NBA Finals on both ends of the floor.

