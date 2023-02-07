A space that’s been a fixture on Park Boulevard for at least a century — most recently the longtime home of Small Bar — has now reopened as Johnston’s, the second neighborhood establishment operated by John Pani, who also owns Park & Rec just two doors down. While renovating the building, Pani’s crew discovered original signage, first hung in the 1920s when it functioned as a local five-and-dime. Adopting the name of the old general store, the University Heights restaurant is serving weekday happy hour and daily dinner, with a weekend brunch on the way.

