yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers vs McLean County Lady Cougars
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers hosted the McLean County Lady Cougars Thursday night in an inter-region contest. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the action. Hopkinsville Lady Tigers vs McLean County Lady Cougars.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big 75-58 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Eddyville. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn Finishes Strong in Trigg Senior Night Win Over Caldwell
It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Names Samantha Self Next Volleyball Coach
Christian County High School has named Samantha Self as its next volleyball coach. The Greeneville, Tennessee native was a four-year varsity starter for her high school team with the Christian County gig her first high school head coaching job. A media release from the school said Self has four years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and college levels.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell’s Blaszkowski Headed to Lakeland University
A multi-sport athlete at Fort Campbell will be heading north to continue his collegiate career. Senior Aidan Blaszkowski recently announced his commitment to Lakeland University, in Wisconsin, to play baseball. During his junior season in 2022, Blaszkowski hit .254 for the Falcons, with 6 doubles and one triple. He also...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52
Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
yoursportsedge.com
Matchups Set for 5th District Hoops Tourney
The matchups are set for the 5th District Tournament that begins February 20 at Livingston Central High School. Seeding for the girls’ tournament had to be decided by a coin toss. Defending champion Crittenden County wrapped up the top seed with a 6-0 regular season mark. Trigg County, Livingston...
yoursportsedge.com
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County
The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
whvoradio.com
PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County
Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
thelevisalazer.com
13-year-old from Elkton/Todd County wins Grand Champion Fiddler at jamboree
SMITHVILLE, TN — Noah Goebel, from Elkton, KY and 2022 Grand Champion Fiddler of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree, performs at the Ryman Auditorium. 13-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival performed Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
smokeybarn.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life In Cedar Hill
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died following a fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County Wednesday. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Ed Ross Road roughly 5 miles southwest of Cedar Hill. The first call came into 911 around 3:50 pm. LOCATION OF CRASH.
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jason Howell found drunk and mud-covered on side of road
41 -year-old Jason Howell was found drunken and covered in mud while sitting on the side of the road at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Whitefield Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers say he apparently had fallen in the mud of a construction area and admitted to consuming alcohol. Hew was unable to walk without stumbling and falling, so he was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.
WBKO
Logan County and Butler County Fiscal Court receives money from KY Transportation Cabinet
The Shake Rag Historic District gets recognized for impact on African American history. The latest news and weather. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University. Updated: 22...
whvoradio.com
City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
Eater
Park & Rec Owner Opens Another Neighborhood Hangout in University Heights
A space that’s been a fixture on Park Boulevard for at least a century — most recently the longtime home of Small Bar — has now reopened as Johnston’s, the second neighborhood establishment operated by John Pani, who also owns Park & Rec just two doors down. While renovating the building, Pani’s crew discovered original signage, first hung in the 1920s when it functioned as a local five-and-dime. Adopting the name of the old general store, the University Heights restaurant is serving weekday happy hour and daily dinner, with a weekend brunch on the way.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County rape and burglary suspect arrested in Hickman County
A Calloway County rape and burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Hickman County. Deputies from Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Counties arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night for an incident that occurred last month. Graves County deputies received information of a possible location Riley was hiding out in rural eastern...
