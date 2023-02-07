ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’

Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Who Knew Grammy Winner Bonnie Raitt Was From the Hudson Valley?

Legendary blues singer Bonnie Raitt credits her years growing up in the Hudson Valley for her success in the music business. On Sunday night Bonnie Raitt shocked music fans, and herself, by winning Song of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards. The 73-year-old beat out heavy hitters Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to claim the award. Raitt was visibly stunned while accepting the award.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]

Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]

Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet the Banjo’s Cousin, the Ekonting, With Jules Diatta

It's difficult to imagine American roots music without the banjo. The instrument's distinctive twang practically personifies country and bluegrass. While the banjo, and many of the sounds that make country music what it is, originate in West Africa, scholars have debated its exact origins. Gambian ethnomusicologist Daniel Laemou-Ahuma Jatta points...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy