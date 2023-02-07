Read full article on original website
Related
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’
Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Has a Twain/Lange Co-Write — But It’s Not What You Think
Up until they got divorced in the mid-2000s, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Shania Twain hit she didn't co-write with her husband and producer, Mutt Lange. Lange and Twain collaborated to create some of the singer's biggest songs of all time: "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Any Man of Mine" and many more.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
22 Years Ago: ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Soundtrack Goes Gold
Twenty-two years ago today (Feb. 9, 2001), the soundtrack for O Brother, Where Art Thou? earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, which was produced by T Bone Burnett, includes songs by Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Ralph Stanley, the Fairfield Four and others. O Brother, Where Art...
Carrie Underwood Eats the Same Dinner Every Night on Show Days: ‘No Exceptions’ [Picture]
Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night. At...
Who Knew Grammy Winner Bonnie Raitt Was From the Hudson Valley?
Legendary blues singer Bonnie Raitt credits her years growing up in the Hudson Valley for her success in the music business. On Sunday night Bonnie Raitt shocked music fans, and herself, by winning Song of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards. The 73-year-old beat out heavy hitters Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to claim the award. Raitt was visibly stunned while accepting the award.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Kane Brown and His Daughters Having a Dance Party Is the Cutest [Watch]
Kane Brown must be feeling better. After canceling a handful of shows due to recent illness, the "Heaven" singer shared a video of himself enjoying an impromptu post-breakfast dance party in the kitchen with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. The video — filmed by his wife Katelyn —...
Chase Rice Says There’s a Hidden Track on New Album ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
PREMIERE: Nordicana Band Darling West Share Captivating New Video for ‘I’m Still Here’
The lilting intro to Darling West's "I'm Still Here" is deceptive. As Mari Kreken unwinds a tail of new love, the song quickly shifts tone -- the story takes a turn, and the music veers into a warm pop crescendo. As is par for the course for the Norwegian band, "I'm Still Here" draws listeners in with its strong melody and refuses to let go.
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
Meet the Banjo’s Cousin, the Ekonting, With Jules Diatta
It's difficult to imagine American roots music without the banjo. The instrument's distinctive twang practically personifies country and bluegrass. While the banjo, and many of the sounds that make country music what it is, originate in West Africa, scholars have debated its exact origins. Gambian ethnomusicologist Daniel Laemou-Ahuma Jatta points...
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0