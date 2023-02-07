Read full article on original website
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Bank of America CEO’s 2022 compensation dips to $30 million, new filing shows
Brian Moynihan’s total compensation fell slightly, after the bank’s stock price took a tumble last year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The entertainment company's shares jumped more than 6% following the company's better-than-expected earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced that Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
Amazon is reeling after earnings, but investors should focus on the long term.
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
NBC Miami
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
marketscreener.com
Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
US News and World Report
European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: CNA, L, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ
CNA Financial (CNA) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.94, if comparable. Loews (L) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings...
kalkinemedia.com
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
Thomson Reuters Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4, Boosts Dividend By 10%
Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.765 billion, beating the consensus of $1.760 billion. Organic revenues increased by 6%, driven by recurring revenues. The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) collectively comprised 80% of total revenues and...
NBC Miami
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
