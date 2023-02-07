Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
NME
Harry Styles was forced to “reverse” Grammys performance due to stage malfunction
Harry Styles and his dancers were forced to “reverse” their routine live onstage at the Grammys 2023 after the revolving stage malfunctioned. The pop star sang his 2022 hit single ‘As It Was’ at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5).
NME
Depeche Mode announce support acts for North America ‘Memento Mori’ tour
Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for the North American leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road next month following the release of their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.
NME
Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’
Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne on his double Grammy win: “I’m one lucky motherfucker”
Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his double Grammy win in a statement. The former Black Sabbath frontman earned two awards at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5): Best Rock Album (‘Patient Number 9’) and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in just three months Hit the music — the countdown to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is on! On Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Consort this spring. The launch date was a poignant choice — Feb. 6 is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marks three months until the coronation of...
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NME
Megan Fox praises Machine Gun Kelly’s “grace and maturity” over Grammys loss
Megan Fox has praised her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for his “grace and maturity”, following the musician’s loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5). “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (February 8).
NME
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.
NME
Church Of Satan responds to backlash to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance
The Church Of Satan has responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance. The pair’s performance of their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ at the awards show on Sunday (February 5) saw Smith wearing a red horned hat and Petras dancing in a cage flanked by dancers with red whips while flames blazed behind them.
King Charles III Laughs Off Fan’s Request to ‘Bring Back’ Prince Harry Amid ‘Spare’ Controversy
Keeping it light. King Charles III reacted with laughter when a fan asked him to bring Prince Harry back to the United Kingdom after his exit from the royal family. The monarch, 74, was greeting onlookers at the University of East London on Wednesday, February 8, when one attendee yelled, "Bring back Harry, please. Can […]
NME
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’
Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
NME
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album
Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
NME
‘Lockwood & Co.’ fans are calling it the most “underrated” show on Netflix
Lockwood & Co. fans have been taking to social media to promote the “underrated” Netflix series. Fans of the show have been flocking to Twitter to promote it as they fear Lockwood & Co. will be cancelled after just one series. Comparing it to the likes of the BBC’s His Dark Materials and DC‘s Doom Patrol, they implored other people to give it a try, as Netflix is supposedly doing “nothing” to promote the show.
NME
Bryan Cranston: “I’d like to play Willie Nelson – we’re both old and wrinkled”
Bryan Cranston loves watching TV. He truly can’t get enough. “It’s like eating a pint of ice cream,” he tells us via Zoom, licking his lips through the laptop screen. “You go ‘OK, just one more dish, just one more episode…’ And then you watch one more, and then another, and you’re like: ‘I gotta go to bed! It’s three o’clock in the morning!”
NME
The Who’s Roger Daltrey shares update on Keith Moon biopic: “I’m driven by this project”
The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has shared an update on his long-gestating biopic about late drummer Keith Moon, revealing that he recently finished work on a script, has a new lead actor in mind, and is determined to finally get the film produced. The film has been in the works...
seventeen.com
Prince William Is Furious At Prince Harry for Making Him Look “Hotheaded and Unsympathetic”
Prince Harry and Prince William are no closer to reconciling after the publication of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, where—in case you missed it, which...doubtful—he absolutely went off about his brother. That is, when he wasn’t busy chatting about his frostbitten “todger.”. Spare. Now 38%...
Comments / 0