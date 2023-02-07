ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’

Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in just three months Hit the music — the countdown to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is on! On Monday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Consort this spring. The launch date was a poignant choice — Feb. 6 is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marks three months until the coronation of...
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Megan Fox praises Machine Gun Kelly’s “grace and maturity” over Grammys loss

Megan Fox has praised her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for his “grace and maturity”, following the musician’s loss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5). “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before,” Fox wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (February 8).
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album

Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.
Church Of Satan responds to backlash to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance

The Church Of Satan has responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance. The pair’s performance of their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ at the awards show on Sunday (February 5) saw Smith wearing a red horned hat and Petras dancing in a cage flanked by dancers with red whips while flames blazed behind them.
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’

Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album

Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
GLENDALE, AZ
‘Lockwood & Co.’ fans are calling it the most “underrated” show on Netflix

Lockwood & Co. fans have been taking to social media to promote the “underrated” Netflix series. Fans of the show have been flocking to Twitter to promote it as they fear Lockwood & Co. will be cancelled after just one series. Comparing it to the likes of the BBC’s His Dark Materials and DC‘s Doom Patrol, they implored other people to give it a try, as Netflix is supposedly doing “nothing” to promote the show.
Bryan Cranston: “I’d like to play Willie Nelson – we’re both old and wrinkled”

Bryan Cranston loves watching TV. He truly can’t get enough. “It’s like eating a pint of ice cream,” he tells us via Zoom, licking his lips through the laptop screen. “You go ‘OK, just one more dish, just one more episode…’ And then you watch one more, and then another, and you’re like: ‘I gotta go to bed! It’s three o’clock in the morning!”

