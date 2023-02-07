Seward City Manager Janette Bower has been chosen as one of two finalists for the position of Soldotna City Manager. One day after Monday’s executive City Council session convened for her yearly performance review in Seward, Bower visited Soldotna for a meet-and-greet session with that city’s leaders, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Council chambers. The visit comes one week after the Soldotna City Council interviewed Bower as one of four candidates for the position.

