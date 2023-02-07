Read full article on original website
Related
sewardjournal.com
Bower chosen as Soldotna city manager finalist
Seward City Manager Janette Bower has been chosen as one of two finalists for the position of Soldotna City Manager. One day after Monday’s executive City Council session convened for her yearly performance review in Seward, Bower visited Soldotna for a meet-and-greet session with that city’s leaders, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Council chambers. The visit comes one week after the Soldotna City Council interviewed Bower as one of four candidates for the position.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Updates Fire Prevention Standards
The Kenai City Council enacted ordinance 3333-2023 amending the 23-page Kenai Municipal Code 8.05.010 which addresses the adoption of fire prevention standards. The result of the approval of the fire ordinance repeals and replaces current Kenai Municipal Code (which includes the local amendments to the 2009 International Fire Code with the 2021 International Fire Code with local amendments).
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
Comments / 0