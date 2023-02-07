ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How Eagles built a Super Bowl roster: Jalen Hurts decision, A.J. Brown trade turned Philly into contender

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl

Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL's Hall of Fame inductees 2023: Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class this year?

The Pantheon of gridiron excellence, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will open its doors to a new class of legends in 2023. Among the 15 modern-era players up for enshrinement were a litany of All-Pro appearances, Super Bowl rings and selections to All-Decade teams. Although the list of possible inductees may not contain a Peyton Manning or Tom Brady slam dunk, it does feature a handful of all-time greats.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know about Super Bowl 57 as Jalen Hurts' Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII will kick off in a matter of days, and the NFL's biggest stage is set. This year's Super Bowl will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Honors 2023: Full list of every award winner, including MVP Patrick Mahomes and Man of the Year Dak Prescott

With the 2023 NFL Honors in the books, the only thing left to be decided in this NFL season is the Super Bowl champion. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be playing in Sunday's Super Bowl 57, got a nice addition to his trophy case Thursday night with his second career MVP award. He received 48 of a possible 50 first-place votes. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen received one vote each, preventing a Mahomes sweep.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Michael Irvin was removed from NFL Network's Super Bowl 57 coverage

NFL Network's wall-to-wall coverage of Super Bowl 57 will be missing a familiar face. According to the Dallas Morning News, Michael Irvin has been removed from the network's coverage after a woman complained about an interaction she had with the Hall of Fame receiver on Sunday. The details of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy