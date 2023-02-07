Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
ng-sportingnews.com
NRL 2023: Every club’s most debated position
The pre-season trials are about to begin, giving plenty of players the chance to stake their claims and impress their coaches - but what position at each club is the most hotly contested and who will gain the jump on their teammates heading into round one?. The Sporting News analyses...
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
You have one crack at life – Brendon McCullum just hopes England enjoy the ride
Brendon McCullum wants to make his Test squad the hottest ticket in English cricket, ensuring there is nowhere his players would rather be.There have never been more opportunities for top talent to thrive in the sport, with the T20 franchise circuit booming and lucrative contracts on offer all over the world.More than 60 England qualified players headed for leagues in South Africa, Australia and the United Arab Emirates over the winter, while the likes of Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran and Jason Roy have all opted to ply their trade as white-ball specialists.Oh hello, New Zealand! 👋Two-match Test series...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
SkySports
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic 'too important' for manager to make Leeds switch, says Mark Schwarzer
Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is convinced Ange Postecoglou would not leave Celtic for Leeds if approached by the Elland Road club. The former Australia head coach has been linked with the Premier League club's vacancy as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch. Postecoglou sealed the Scottish Premiership title...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders
Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...
NRL enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona won't rule out betraying New Zealand to play for the Wallabies
Nelson Asofa-Solomona has declared he would be 'silly not to consider all my options', leaving the door ajar for him to play for the Wallabies. The Kiwi made his NRL debut with the Storm in 2015.
Sam Kerr scores four as Chelsea rout West Ham 7-0 to reach Conti Cup final
Sam Kerr was the star for Chelsea, scoring four times, as the Blues thrashed West Ham 7-0 to reach their fourth successive Continental Cup final.
England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield insists the door is not closed on axed Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs has been left out of England's matchday squad for the first time since 2014 as Steve Borthwick showed his ruthless streak.
BBC
Lafferty on Linfield, titles and serving a ban
New Linfield signing Kyle Lafferty says he hopes the frustrations he felt while serving a 10-match ban for a sectarian comment can help him perform for his new club. Lafferty tells BBC Sport that it was tough not being able to play for Kilmarnock during that time but that he now wants to "let his football do his talking".
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
