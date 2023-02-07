Brendon McCullum wants to make his Test squad the hottest ticket in English cricket, ensuring there is nowhere his players would rather be.There have never been more opportunities for top talent to thrive in the sport, with the T20 franchise circuit booming and lucrative contracts on offer all over the world.More than 60 England qualified players headed for leagues in South Africa, Australia and the United Arab Emirates over the winter, while the likes of Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran and Jason Roy have all opted to ply their trade as white-ball specialists.Oh hello, New Zealand! 👋Two-match Test series...

1 DAY AGO