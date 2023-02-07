ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition

By Feargal Brennan
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title

The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James Liverpool shirt: How to buy, price and will Reds wear NBA legend's jersey?

LeBron James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is undisputed with the LA Lakers superstar continuing to dominate on and off the court. The 38-year-old created NBA history in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points record with a new total of 38,390, three ahead the previous top scorer.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy