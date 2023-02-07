Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
NUGGETS PUT TRADE DISTRACTIONS ASIDE, VISIT MAGIC
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back...
NBA
Hawks Acquire Guard/Forward Saddiq Bey in Four-Team Trade with Golden State, Detroit and Portland
Third-Year Guard/Forward Acquired for Future Draft Considerations. The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard/forward Saddiq Bey from the Detroit Pistons, the team announced today. Atlanta completed a four-team trade, sending a 2023 second round draft pick (the second-most favorable of Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Charlotte), its own 2024 second round draft pick (provided such pick is among 31-55 in 2024 NBA Draft) and its own 2025 second round draft pick (provided such pick is among 31-40 in 2025 NBA Draft) to Portland. Atlanta also sends its 2026 and 2028 second round draft picks to Golden State.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
How Tom Gores’ decision to move Detroit Pistons downtown helped catalyze sweeping $2.5 billion development partnership with Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University
Detroit’s New Center area is not a destination neighborhood. But through a significant partnership between Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University, New Center could be on its way to being one of Detroit’s premier neighborhood hubs. At a Wednesday morning news conference...
NBA
Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Josh Richardson
In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans acquired guard-forward Josh Richardson. Here are five things to know about the newest Pelicans addition:. 1. A native of Edmond, Okla., which is a suburb of Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old played college hoops in the SEC at the University of Tennessee. Richardson played four years at Tennessee, adding to the list of Pelicans roster members who spent three or four seasons in the NCAA, such as CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Richardson is one of four current Pelicans representing the SEC, a group that also includes Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. (both Alabama) along with veteran wing Garrett Temple (LSU).
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Wolves' Garza and Ignite's Henderson named captains for NBA G League Next Up Game
NEW YORK — Iowa Wolves forward Luka Garza and NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson have been named team captains for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and air live on NBA TV from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Tyronn Lue replaces Monty Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
NBA
Trail Blazers Acquire Kevin Knox II and Five Future Second Round Picks in Three-Team Trade
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Kevin Knox II via the Detroit Pistons and five future second round picks in a trade that sent Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. As part of the trade, Detroit acquired center James Wiseman in a move that sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Magic Take Down West-Leading Nuggets With Another Strong Defensive Effort
Wendell Carter Jr. posted 19 points, Cole Anthony filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Bol Bol also scored 17 points, as the Orlando Magic overcame a slow start to roll past the West-leading Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night at Amway Center.
NBA
"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge
Call it fate, call it whatever you want. On Friday, Feb. 17, Utah rookie center Walker Kessler will suit up for former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams and Team Deron in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach Team Jason and its seven NBA G League players.
NBA
Blake Leads 3-Point Barrage in Win Over 76ers
BOSTON – As soon as Wednesday night’s matchup between Boston and Philadelphia tipped off inside TD Garden, an unstoppable big man went to work on the offensive end. We’re not talking about the NBA's leading scorer, Joel Embiid. We’re talking about the Celtics' leading energy provider, Blake...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Jazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28) face the Utah Jazz (27-28) on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Minnesota is on night two of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets 146-112 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza led the team in scoring with 19 points. Naz Reid, Matt Ryan, and Josh Minott each tallied 11 points.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Rolling into the Deadline with Chris Fedor
The Cavaliers easily took care of business on the road with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and Wizards. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor joins Carter to discuss the state of the team, how active he feels the team could be at the deadline, Isaac Okoro's leap and much more!. Please Note: The...
