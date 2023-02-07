Baxter girls lock up share of conference title after win over GMG

Bree Buswell

GARWIN — The Baxter girls’ basketball team held GMG to single digits in all four quarters, three Bolts scored in double figures and the squad locked up a share of the Iowa Star Conference South Division title with a 61-29 road win over the Wolverines on Tuesday.

The Bolts led 13-5 after one quarter and cruised from there. Baxter shared the conference title with Collins-Maxwell.

Bree Buswell led the Bolts with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and six steals and Mandee Selover posted a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double and added four assists and two blocks.

Mandee Selover

Emie Tuhn finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Abbie Meyer registered four points, seven boards and two assists and Kendyl Stevenson chipped in five points, five rebounds and two steals. Emma Ziesman grabbed six boards and swiped three steals.

The Bolts (14-4 overall, 11-1 in the conference) shot 49 percent from the floor, made 7-of-22 from 3-point range and connected on only 8-of-22 from the free-throw line. Baxter, which has won at least a share of the conference title in three straight seasons, committed 25 turnovers.

Reese Dieleman led the Wolverines with 13 points and eight rebounds. GMG (10-8, 7-5) shot 31 percent from the floor and committed 22 turnovers.