American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)
Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)
Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in GSX Techedu (GOTU)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.99MM shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9.10MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)
Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Polar Asset Management Partners Updates Holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ). This represents 9.45% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.15MM shares and 4.57% of the company, a...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
M3 Partners Increases Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). This represents 7.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 26, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares...
B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)
On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an...
Republic Services (RSG) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Republic Services said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Why Baxter International Stock Sank by 12% This Week
Healthcare tech company Baxter International's (NYSE: BAX) stock lost over 12% of its value this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That wasn't particularly a surprise, as it reported a set of earnings and proffered guidance that didn't meet expectations. So what. Before market hours on Thursday,...
