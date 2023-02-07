ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Company Buys Huntington Coach

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNy1z_0kerkkKQ00

Transportation company Huntington Coach has been purchased by Beacon Mobility, which operates 17 other brands in 22 states, according to th the websie Mergers & Acquisitions .

Huntington Coach was founded in 1927, transported workers in World War II, and expanded into school transportation over the years. It has contracts to transport students in numerous  school districts around Long Island.

The Huntington company has about 1,000 vehicles and employees, Beacon Mobility said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Furniture Today

Ashley licensee picks Long Island town for latest store

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Ashley licensee Eugene Chrinian opened a 22,556-square-foot store here at 3230 Middle Country Road on Feb. 2. Chrinian owns and operates 23 other Ashley stores in the surrounding region. This store, which will have a grand opening on March 3, will employ 15. “We are...
LAKE GROVE, NY
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens new location in Connecticut

A popular national retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Connecticut and will be holding a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, the popular retail craft store chain Michaels will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Connecticut store location in Southbury, according to local reports.
SOUTHBURY, CT
therealdeal.com

Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs

The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
beckersasc.com

Northwell opens $1.5M practice with gastroenterology

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has opened a $1.5 million practice in Smithtown, N.Y., that will house gastroenterology, internal medicine, rheumatology, cardiology, oncology and dermatology. The 4,000-square-foot space will include 10 exam rooms. Three internal medicine specialists, Claude Bridges, MD, Berta Kadosh, DO, and Deborah Weiss, MD, will staff...
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Eastbound LIE to Close Wednesday Overnight

The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the eastbound Long Island Expressway  will be closed on Wednesday between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting, at exit 52 (Commack Road/Suffolk County Route 4) in the Town of Huntington to facilitate bridge maintenance. Traffic Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
C.J.Teevan

One more death on LIRR train tracks

Maybe he was on his way home from work and took a shortcut to Westbury. Maybe he's done it a thousand times. But last night, a man was struck and killed by an LIRR train as he walked on the train tracks between Mineola and Carle Place.
MINEOLA, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy