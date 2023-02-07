Company Buys Huntington Coach

Transportation company Huntington Coach has been purchased by Beacon Mobility, which operates 17 other brands in 22 states, according to th the websie Mergers & Acquisitions .

Huntington Coach was founded in 1927, transported workers in World War II, and expanded into school transportation over the years. It has contracts to transport students in numerous school districts around Long Island.

The Huntington company has about 1,000 vehicles and employees, Beacon Mobility said.