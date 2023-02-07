Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Had to Be Awake During Her Surgery: ‘It Was Horrible’
Shania Twain discussed the surgery she had after her Lyme disease diagnosis. The country singer had to have an operation to help restore her voice. Here’s what Twain revealed about the surgery and how she had to be awake during the procedure. Shania Twain thought she would never sing...
Shania Twain Reveals She Had To Be Airlifted To Hospital Amidst Bad COVID Case In 2020
Shania Twain recalled having to be airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2020. The country music superstar, 57, said the “very scary” incident took place during the height of the pandemic while she was staying at her home in Lake Geneva, according to her interview with The Mirror. “It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse, and in the end, I had to be air evacuated,” Shania explained. “It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary.”
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look
Twain, who wasn't nominated in tonight's ceremony, arrived in a black and white Harris Reed outfit that some social media users couldn't help but discuss.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Shania Twain Says She Would “Love” To Work With Her Ex-Husband Again: “I Just Don’t Think He’d Be Interested”
I feel like this is a great idea in theory, but I’m not so sure it would really work that well… Shania Twain recently sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about her sixth studio album Queen of Me, which drops tomorrow, and they discussed wide-range of topics, which included the new record, but also some really neat personal stories I’d never heard before. My favorite was probably what she told him about turning Prince down […] The post Shania Twain Says She Would “Love” To Work With Her Ex-Husband Again: “I Just Don’t Think He’d Be Interested” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One”
Even Tim McGraw is celebrating the comeback of Shania Twain. Shania, who has doubled down on her return to the country music scene with an upcoming World Tour and new music, just released her Queen Of Me album yesterday. And giving his own shoutout to the queen, Tim did an acoustic cover of Shania’s 1997 hit, “You’re Still The One.” He did a pretty swell job on the cover, which matches some of his older love songs in style. Fans […] The post Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album
On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Shania Twain Apparently Loved Working At McDonald's
If you've ever worked at McDonald's, you're in good company. As of 2020, more than 2 million people were employed by McDonald's franchise locations worldwide, per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chances are, you know of at least one person who has worked for the golden arches at some point. And even if you don't know someone who's flipped burgers and slung fries at the fast food restaurant personally, you probably know of some celebrities who have.
Shania Twain Reveals What Makes Her Happy: ‘I’m Just Less Concerned About the Small Things’
Shania Twain spoke about the things that make her happy. Here's what she told Hoda Kotb about the things in life that bring her joy.
Ashley McBryde Reveals Text She Received From Reba McEntire After 2023 Grammys Win
Following her and Carly Pearce’s epic win at the 2023 Grammys, Ashley McBryde reveals details about the text message she received from Reba McEntire about the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. While in the press...
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”
These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings”
This just goes to show you that these competition shows don’t give a shit about actual talent, they’re far more concerned with ratings. In an interview with Whiskey Riff from back in the day (OG fans right here), back before he was packing stadiums and winning Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Combs opened up about his experiences auditioning for The Voice, the popular singing competition show that made Blake Shelton famous. I’m kidding, Blake was already famous, but he wasn’t […] The post ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
TMZ.com
Shania Twain Says Her Throat Surgery Left a Big Scar but It Was a Miracle
Shania Twain is opening up about her terrifying 2018 throat procedure, saying it left her with a huge scar, but it was more than worth it. The Queen of Country Pop was interviewed for an episode of "The Graham Norton Show," during which Shania discussed her fears that her open-throat surgery would have a negative impact on her vocal cords. Turned out, the surgery was a resounding blessing.
