timesjournal1886.com
BLM to host virtual meeting about John Day River
Prineville, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Prineville District is holding a virtual public meeting to provide updates and answer questions about recreation on the John Day River. The meeting will be held Wednesday, February 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. PDT. During the meeting, the BLM...
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking.
newsfromthestates.com
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use a nearly $90 million federal loan to upgrade its grid in eastern Oregon. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom) The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of...
Madras Police candidates all fail background checks
City back to square one to fill officer and police chief vacancies
