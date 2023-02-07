ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’

Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples. The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became...
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]

Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’

Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “​​I've got...
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]

Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
Meet the Banjo’s Cousin, the Ekonting, With Jules Diatta

It's difficult to imagine American roots music without the banjo. The instrument's distinctive twang practically personifies country and bluegrass. While the banjo, and many of the sounds that make country music what it is, originate in West Africa, scholars have debated its exact origins. Gambian ethnomusicologist Daniel Laemou-Ahuma Jatta points...
Zach Bryan’s Twitter Account Has Vanished

Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan is one to tell it like it is — his fans love his transparency and willingness to be open with them. Twitter has been his made mode of communication with those fans, until this week, when his account mysteriously vanished. What Happened to Zach...
