Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
Tyronn Lue replaces Monty Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Jazz
The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28) face the Utah Jazz (27-28) on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Minnesota is on night two of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets 146-112 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza led the team in scoring with 19 points. Naz Reid, Matt Ryan, and Josh Minott each tallied 11 points.
NBA
Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier on Brandon Ingram, win streak, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with the team's radio duo Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier about the team's recent three-game win streak, most recently against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The group also talks about Brandon Ingram returning to form following...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Thunder 2-7-23
The Lakers (25-29) return from a five-game road trip to face OKC (25-28) for the first time this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. THIRTY SIX TO GO. After a 27-point night...
NBA
Thunder trade Mike Muscala to Celtics
The Celtics and Thunder have agreed to a trade that gives Boston some 3-point shooting and depth for the stretch run. Oklahoma City is trading Mike Muscala to Boston for two second-round picks and forward Justin Jackson. Celtics receive:. Thunder receive:. Two future second-round picks. In Muscala, the Celtics get...
NBA
'Showtime'-era Lakers embrace LeBron James as NBA's new scoring king
LOS ANGELES — The incident called for two accomplished NBA players to stand next to each other and then embrace. LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared many differences in how they became NBA stars and outspoken social activists with both their style of play and personality. Yet, they shared a stronger bond before and after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Shortly after James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time scoring record late in the third quarter, they became closer at least for a moment.
NBA
Kyrie Irving: I was 'really disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets
LOS ANGELES – Two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gushed about his current situation before lamenting the circumstances that led to it. “I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated,” Irving said following...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 116
Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 PM ET at Miami-Dade Arena. Like the previous three meetings this season, the latest matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat came down to the wire. Unfortunately for the Pacers (25-31), the Blue & Gold came out on the wrong end of a 116-111...
NBA
CavsHQ - Previewing the Pistons
Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones are joined by Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr, to discuss the win streak to end the week. Former Pistons player and current radio analyst Rick Mahorn comes on to talk about the Cleveland-Detroit matchup on Wednesday.
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
NBA
Thunder Holds Off Lakers
The eyes of the entire NBA world were locked on the Thunder’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and in a primetime game on national television, the youngest team in the NBA stood tall against a veteran-laden, record-setting Lakers squad for a 133-130 road victory. On...
NBA
NUGGETS PUT TRADE DISTRACTIONS ASIDE, VISIT MAGIC
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy erupted on weekend vs. Lakers, Kings
After the best 48-hour span of Trey Murphy’s two-year NBA career, Pelicans head coach Willie Green described the forward’s potential in glowing terms this weekend. “Sky’s the limit for Trey,” Green said following Murphy’s 30-point outing in Sunday’s 136-104 rout over Sacramento. “He’s going to continue to get better. His game is going to continue to open up.”
NBA
Reports: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant to miss All-Star Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 19, TNT) as he continues to recover from the sprained right MCL that has sidelined him for the past 13 games, TNT’s Chris Haynes and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaworski reported Tuesday. Wojnarowski added that, despite a...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – When going up against playoff-contending squads in the NBA, the margin of error – especially for young units – is extremely thin. Even with the most valiant effort, teams can come up short. The Orlando Magic experienced that firsthand in their narrow loss to the...
Comments / 0