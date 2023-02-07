Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla's US Site Finally Shows Actual Purchase Price Up Front
Tesla's US website has always shown each car's price "After potential savings," and then the actual starting price of the vehicle is listed as secondary. While the automaker shifted things around in the past so both numbers were readily visible, the default price with potential savings can be seen as potentially misleading. Now, the site defaults to the actual purchase price up front.
insideevs.com
Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Collapsed By 80% In January 2023
January 2023 was a very unusual month in Norway, as the automotive market noted the lowest number of new passenger car registrations since 1962 (61 years ago). In total, only 1,860 new cars were registered last month (down 77 percent year-over-year). That's a massive drop (by 95 percent) compared to the previous month (39,497 in December).
insideevs.com
Volvo Says It Won’t Lower Its EV Prices To Follow Tesla
Volvo won’t follow Tesla in cutting the prices of its all-electric vehicles, citing strong demand and a solid backlog of orders on the EV front. The statement belongs to the Swedish company’s CEO, Jim Rowan, who spoke with Reuters, saying that they have no intention to reduce pricing. “We don’t see (price cuts) at this point in time. Demand for our (battery electric vehicles) is the highest we’ve ever seen, the backlog for that as well,” he added.
insideevs.com
Lucid Offers $7,500 EV Credit On Some Air Versions For A Limited Time
The Lucid Air is an expensive car no matter how you look at it, and there's really no way for the startup automaker to wiggle the numbers to get it to be eligible for the revamped US federal EV tax credit. However, it can offer its own EV credit to attract buyers.
insideevs.com
EV Off-Roading, BMW, Nickel, And Tesla's Master Plan: Top EV News Feb 10
This week, we have news on EV Off-Roading, BMW, Nickel, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Third Master Plan: Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of February 10, 2023. If you like EV news, make sure to subscribe to our bi-weekly EV newsletter. You can find our most recent edition here.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Recalls 21,000 ID.4s Because They Might Stall While Driving
Volkswagen has issued a recall for almost 21,000 units of its all-electric ID.4 crossover because they might lose power and stall while driving. The issue lies with the software that controls the high-voltage battery, which can reset itself under certain conditions and in turn deactivate the pulse inverter during its reset. As a result, the car’s electric motor could lose power.
Top Speed
5 Reasons The BMW iX Is Worth The Price (And, 5 Reasons You Should Give It A Pass)
In the last two years, BMW has released its new line of all electric vehicles. The BMW iX is a new model from the ground up, and it's all electric. The automaker has not just electrified an existing model by equipping it with a hybrid setup. The 2023 BMW iX comes in two different models: iX xDrive50 and iX M60. Both come with great features and everything you would expect from the luxury brand BMW but, that doesn’t mean there aren’t equal or better cars out there. Here are 5 reasons why the money is worth it and 5 reasons why you may want to pass.
insideevs.com
VW Is Considering An Electric Pickup For The US Market
Volkswagen is looking into making an all-electric pickup truck in America, for America, signaling the German brand’s first foray into the segment. Speaking with Autoblog at the Chicago Auto Show, VW officials said they first wanted to complete the lineup of electric vehicles and that the next thing the company has in its sight is a pickup truck, according to Hein Scafer, senior vice president of product marketing and strategy at Volkswagen.
MotorAuthority
Lexus prices 2023 RZ electric crossover from $59,650
Lexus has priced its 2023 RZ compact electric crossover ahead of the start of sales in February. The RZ will reach dealerships shortly priced from $59,650. That price is for the base RZ 450e Premium grade. A better-equipped RZ 450e Luxury grade is priced from $65,150. Both figures include destination.
insideevs.com
Genesis Begins Selling EVs In Colorado, Expanding EV Sales Footprint
Genesis Motor North America recently announced that it will now sell EVs in 13 US states. Beginning this week, both the Electrified G80 luxury sedan and GV60 luxury crossover EV will become more readily available on our shores, so long as Genesis can keep up with demand. As we've watched...
Top Speed
Toyota Could Be Readying A Performance Prius GRMN
Under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, who is a car enthusiast at heart, Toyota had been pumping out a lot of exciting cars as of late. Cars such as the GR Corolla and a manual GR Supra have stirred the emotions of those wanting a sporty car. Even the new Prius—which is a pioneering hybrid electric vehicle that has been the source of jokes for most of the motoring world, is suddenly a car you’d want not just for its fuel efficiency but also due to the way it looks and how (surprisingly) fast it accelerates. Now, though, it seems Toyota still wants more performance and excitement out of the Prius — to a point that the Japanese automaker is hell-bent on removing all prejudices against its pioneering hybrid.
motor1.com
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old
Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
insideevs.com
Tesla Replaces Model Y After Steering Wheel Fell Off, Calls It "Goodwill"
As we previously reported, Tesla owner Prerak Patel was driving his brand-new Model Y electric crossover when the steering wheel came off in his hands. After some back and forth, Tesla has decided to replace the entire car. However, the interesting part is how the whole story unfolded. The Tesla...
insideevs.com
Antarctica’s Only Electric Exploration Vehicle Was Upgraded Because Of Climate Change
The world’s first all-electric polar exploration vehicle, the Venturi Antarctica, was deployed to the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica research station in December 2021, a time when temperatures frequently dropped below -50 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, the Monegasque-made tracked EV was designed to run just fine at -58F (-50C), but as...
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
insideevs.com
Try A Tesla For A Month Before Buying: Here's How, With No Commitment
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Subaru To Shift Focus To EVs For US Market: Multiple Options By 2025
Subaru has announced plans to ramp up its electrified cars and SUVs for the US market, with multiple EV offerings coming as soon as 2025. The brand has decided it's finally time to shift its development efforts to hone in on the future powertrains for vehicles in the States. This...
