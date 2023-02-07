Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
US: Tesla Tweaked Model 3/Model Y Prices Again
Tesla recently once again adjusted its electric vehicle prices in the United States. This time, the changes concern the Model 3 and Model Y, while there are no changes to the Model S and Model X prices. Let's recall that Tesla applied a major price reduction accross its lineup on...
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
MotorAuthority
Updated 2024 BMW X5 and X6 revealed
BMW's X5 mid-size SUV and its coupe-like X6 sibling have been thoroughly updated for the 2024 model year. Revealed late on Tuesday, the updated SUVs benefit from new styling, new powertrains, and an overhauled cabin loaded with BMW's latest technology. They go into production in April at BMW's plant in...
msn.com
2023 Lexus NX Review: You'll want the hybrids
Pros: Hybrid and PHEV are efficient and fun; sharp styling; lots of standard tech. Cons: Some of that tech is frustrating to use (especially the nonsensical HUD); less back seat space than some rivals. The 2023 Lexus NX came to us as an all-new crossover last year, and what made...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best?
Do you get much more on the range-topping 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE than the base LE? The post Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News
The 2022 Ford Mustang has many redeeming qualities, but a couple problems, too. For instance, the standard SYNC system is a bit lackluster. The post The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive four-wheel steering at work has leaked – giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to...
US News and World Report
Lexus Releases a Guide to Its Latest EVs
Lexus says they're committed to having all-electric versions of their models by 2030, as part of their newest initiative toward sustainable but luxurious driving. Coming out with seven new either all-electric or hybridized models, Lexus is determined to provide an EV that will work for just about anyone. Possibly the...
Tesla Will Replace Entire Car After Steering Wheel Detaches While Driving on Highway
Tesla, Twitter/@preneh24Losing all steering at speed is a terrifying experience, but thankfully the story has a positive ending for one Tesla owner.
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com
The success of the 2023 Ford Maverick is no secret. Find out what award it is taking home now. The post The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Subaru To Shift Focus To EVs For US Market: Multiple Options By 2025
Subaru has announced plans to ramp up its electrified cars and SUVs for the US market, with multiple EV offerings coming as soon as 2025. The brand has decided it's finally time to shift its development efforts to hone in on the future powertrains for vehicles in the States. This...
Carscoops
2024 BMW X5 Lights Up In New Teaser, Will Debut Soon
Spy photographers have snapped the 2024 BMW X5 on numerous occasions and now we’re getting our first official look at the facelifted crossover. Set to debut soon, the updated model was teased in a short video that shows the crossover will have an illuminated grille as well as a new front bumper. The clip also teases updated head- and taillights, although details are hard to make out.
insideevs.com
BMW To Produce Neue Klasse BEVs And Battery Packs In Mexico
The BMW Group announced a €800 million ($855 million) BEV-related investment at its Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico. The company intends to spend €500 million ($855 million) on a new assembly center for high-voltage batteries, which will produce the sixth generation battery packs (cylindrical battery cells) for the upcoming "Neue Klasse" all-electric cars.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Alert for 8,200 Acura and Honda Vehicles
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What Happened. According to the NHTSA (National...
Hyundai launching electric vehicle subscription program for $699 per month
Hyundai's Evolve+ is a new month-to-month car subscription program that includes insurance and maintenance for the Kona Electric or Ioniq 5 with no long-term commitment.
