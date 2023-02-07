ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay ‘finalise divorce’ after cheating allegations

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxtSv_0kergldf00

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have officially divorced six months after she accused him of having a child with another woman, it has been reported.

According to court documents seen by People magazine , Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay were granted a “total divorce ” on 26 January.

The divorce was granted by a judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Renay, 37, previously publicly accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her and having “fathered a child with another woman” in July.

She filed for divorce the following month after making an Instagram post in which she said she was ready to leave the relationship after “eight years of lies and deception”.

According to TMZ , the couple’s divorce settlement includes Renay receiving a one-time payment of $1.6m (£1.33m) for their property, as well as one of four homes they shared. The business owner will also receive $20,000 (£16,600) to cover moving costs.

Ne-Yo will reportedly keep their Bentley Bentayga, but will pay his ex-wife $150,000 (£124,710) to buy her own car.

The “Sexy Love” singer will also pay $12,000 (£9,970) a month for child support, as well as school fees and $5,000 (£4,100) a month in alimony for three years, the publication reported.

The pair also reportedly agreed not to introduce any new romantic partners to their children unless they are engaged, married, or receive approval from one another.

In her Instagram post last summer, Renay wrote: “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZb56_0kergldf00

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Ne-Yo responded to her allegations with a statement that said: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Ne-Yo and Renay were married in 2016 and share three children together, six-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr, four-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj, and two-year-old Isabella Rose.

The couple said they were divorcing in February 2020 but reconciled four months later. They remarried in April 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ne-Yo for comment.

