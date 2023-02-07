ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

US military releases photos of mission to salvage debris from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNWDn_0kergizU00

The US Navy has released photos of the operation to collect fallen debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast.

The mission to collect the debris started at around 10am local time on Monday after rough waters meant it was deemed unsafe to begin on Sunday, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

An F-22 jet had fired an AIM-9X missile deflating the helium balloon and sending the payload toward the Atlantic Ocean . It was shot down after military officials determined that bringing down the balloon over land from an altitude of 60,000ft would pose an undue risk to the population.

China maintains that the balloon was a weather monitoring device that went astray and made its way into American airspace.

The balloon fell about six miles off the coast of South Carolina into about 50ft of water, the US Navy said, adding that no one was hurt in the process.

“Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present,” said Gen Glen VanHerck, head of US Northern Command. “Due to changing ocean currents, it’s possible that some debris could escape notice and wash ashore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApSU8_0kergizU00

The USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship, has been pressed into collecting the fallen debris, while survey ship USNS Pathfinder maps the ocean floor using sonar for the search.

Explosive ordnance members and at least one unmanned underwater vehicle are also participating, Gen VanHerck pointed out.

He added that members of the public could help the authorities by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon. However, they should not collect it themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FM1O0_0kergizU00

Gen VanHerck described the debris spreading on the waters over “15 football fields by 15 football fields square”.

“The payload itself, I would categorize that as a jet airliner type of size, maybe a regional jet... Probably weighed in excess of a couple thousand pounds,” he said.

Washington said it had no intentions of sending the remnants of the object back to China. “I know of no such intention or plans to return it,” said national security council spokesman John Kirby, according to AFP.

Measures were taken to ensure the balloon’s instruments were “mitigated” in their ability to spy, he said. “We’re still analyzing the information that we were able to collect off of the balloon before we shot it out of the sky and now we’re going to recover it and I suspect we may learn even more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch4Pp_0kergizU00

Mr Kirby said the balloon had the ability to maneuver itself and speed up and slow down or turn. “So it had propellers, it had a rudder, if you will, to allow it to change direction,” he said.

“But the most important navigational vector was the jet stream itself, the winds at such a high altitude.”

President Joe Biden said shooting down the balloon was the “right thing” to do even as China registered a strong protest against the use of force.

“We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do,” the president told reporters outside the White House on Monday. “They understand our position. We’re not going to back off, we did the right thing.”

A US Air Force report not in the public domain, but partially accessed by CNN, revealed China has had the ability to operate such craft for years now . It said such balloons had “drifted past Hawaii” and “across Florida” when Donald Trump was president.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Black Enterprise

Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched

A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
FORT RUCKER, AL
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
24/7 Wall St.

Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World

When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy