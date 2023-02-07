ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Rescuers search for survivors in Gaziantep after earthquake kills at least 4,800

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Watch live as rescue crews continue their search for survivors in Turkey after the region was devastated by two powerful earthquakes.

At least 4,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes reduced buildings to rubble on Monday, 6 February.

This feed shows the scene in Gaziantep as crews meticulously trawl through the debris of collapsed buildings.

Rescue crews and volunteers have been working tirelessly overnight in the hopes of saving anybody buried by the rubble.

After the initial earthquakes that measured over 7 magnitudes, another earthquake struck Turkey early Tuesday morning.

The third earthquake was recorded as a 5.8 magnitude at a depth of 2 kilometres, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The death toll has been hiking quickly since the first earthquake on Monday morning, and there are fears it will continue to rise fast.

Snowy, freezing conditions hampering rescue efforts pose a considerable threat.

