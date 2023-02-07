Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
Boston University women’s basketball defeats American 59-40, collects 12th straight win
The Boston University women’s basketball team (17-6, 12-0 Patriot League) won their 12th consecutive game on Wednesday, defeating American University by a score of 59-40. This win is the first time the team has ever defeated the Eagles (5-18, 4-8 PL) in Washington, D.C. The Terriers came out with...
Daily Free Press
Women’s hockey to face Boston College at Wally B
For the third time this season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (10-16-3, 9-12-3 Hockey East) will face cross-town rivals the Boston College Eagles (17-12-1, 14-10-0 HE) at Walter Brown Arena on Saturday. BU has started to fall into a pattern of success with an unbeaten streak of six...
Daily Free Press
BU faces Northeastern in first round of Women’s Beanpot
Having been unbeaten in their last six games, the Boston University women’s hockey team (10-15-3, 9-12-3 Hockey East) looks to capitalize on their momentum in a Beanpot battle against the No. 5 Northeastern University (25-2-1, 21-2-1 HE) Huskies. Until recently, tonight’s matchup against Northeastern in the 44th Women’s Beanpot...
Daily Free Press
Terriers fall in hard-fought Beanpot semifinal to Northeastern
The Boston University Women’s Hockey Team (10-16-3, 9-13-3 Hockey East), riding a seven-game point streak, looked to carry their momentum against one of the toughest opponents in all of college hockey. Even with morale at a season high for the Terriers, they could not accomplish the seemingly insurmountable task of upsetting the Northeastern Huskies (26-2-1, 22-2-1 HE) in the Beanpot semifinals.
Daily Free Press
20 Questions: Softball senior standout Lizzy Avery
The Boston University softball team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday when the Terriers play Saint Joseph’s University and Illinois State University in a doubleheader as a part of the USF-Rawlings Invitational. Senior pitcher and utility player Lizzy Avery is vital to the team’s success this season. The...
Daily Free Press
Dog Pound Diary: A Pot of Beans and Tears
The worst thing the Terriers did on Monday was score. Injecting a comatose Dog Pound with all that false hope so late in the game. The subsequent game-sealing goal to put Northeastern up 3-1 was like giving a little kid an ice cream cone just to take it from his hand and smush it in his face.
Daily Free Press
EDITORIAL: Sustainability at BU — progressive or performative?
In 2022, the Horn of Africa experienced the worst drought on record, one-third of Pakistan was submerged by floods and the world experienced its second-hottest temperatures in written history. At the same time, Boston University introduced its Choose to Reuse program: students pick up food in vomit-green, plastic containers —...
Daily Free Press
Student emcees to host ‘eye-opening’ IdeaCon
Catherine Zoe Marsiglia, a junior in the College of Arts and Science, got her start with innovation by working at the front desk of BU’s BUild lab. She started working on more and more projects with the center, and is also involved in the First Year Innovation Fellowship Program, where she helps first years and transfers enter the world of innovation.
Daily Free Press
BioBiz Club takes interdisciplinary approach to biology, business
Brooke Roberts, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, has worked her way up in the BioBiz club: from member to secretary to president. In Roberts’ — and BioBiz’s — first year at Boston University, she joined the organization to combine her neuroscience major and business administration minor into one.
Daily Free Press
Cold weather over the weekend leads to leaking pipes and heating issues on campus
Boston University students across campus struggled with housing problems this past weekend after record-low temperatures caused heating issues and pipes to leak in George Sherman Union, the Student Village and Danielsen Hall, among other buildings. Residents in brownstones on Bay State Road also had issues with inadequate heating. Boston Mayor...
Daily Free Press
Chef Barbara Lynch speaks to School of Hospitality students as part of Dean’s Distinguished Speakers Series
Barbara Lynch, a chef and restaurateur from Boston, spoke about her career at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration on Feb. 3 as part of the Dean’s Distinguished Speakers Series. Lynch, a James Beard Award winner and Relais & Châteaux Grand Chef, opened her first restaurant in 1998...
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: Reslife Union Rally at George Sherman Union
Protestors gathered outside George Sherman Union in support of resident assistants Feb 8. Speakers shared their experiences being resident assistants and how they’ve been mistreated.
Daily Free Press
Woburn teachers end week-long strike with new deal
Woburn Teachers Association must pay a $225,000 fine to the city following a five-day strike for better working conditions. Woburn teachers started striking on Jan. 30, demanding higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals and improved educational standards. After a week of canceled classes for almost 4,300 students, the strike ended on Sunday after the teachers reached an agreement with the Woburn School Committee and Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin.
