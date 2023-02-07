ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Women’s hockey to face Boston College at Wally B

For the third time this season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (10-16-3, 9-12-3 Hockey East) will face cross-town rivals the Boston College Eagles (17-12-1, 14-10-0 HE) at Walter Brown Arena on Saturday. BU has started to fall into a pattern of success with an unbeaten streak of six...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BU faces Northeastern in first round of Women’s Beanpot

Having been unbeaten in their last six games, the Boston University women’s hockey team (10-15-3, 9-12-3 Hockey East) looks to capitalize on their momentum in a Beanpot battle against the No. 5 Northeastern University (25-2-1, 21-2-1 HE) Huskies. Until recently, tonight’s matchup against Northeastern in the 44th Women’s Beanpot...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Terriers fall in hard-fought Beanpot semifinal to Northeastern

The Boston University Women’s Hockey Team (10-16-3, 9-13-3 Hockey East), riding a seven-game point streak, looked to carry their momentum against one of the toughest opponents in all of college hockey. Even with morale at a season high for the Terriers, they could not accomplish the seemingly insurmountable task of upsetting the Northeastern Huskies (26-2-1, 22-2-1 HE) in the Beanpot semifinals.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

20 Questions: Softball senior standout Lizzy Avery

The Boston University softball team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday when the Terriers play Saint Joseph’s University and Illinois State University in a doubleheader as a part of the USF-Rawlings Invitational. Senior pitcher and utility player Lizzy Avery is vital to the team’s success this season. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Dog Pound Diary: A Pot of Beans and Tears

The worst thing the Terriers did on Monday was score. Injecting a comatose Dog Pound with all that false hope so late in the game. The subsequent game-sealing goal to put Northeastern up 3-1 was like giving a little kid an ice cream cone just to take it from his hand and smush it in his face.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Sustainability at BU — progressive or performative?

In 2022, the Horn of Africa experienced the worst drought on record, one-third of Pakistan was submerged by floods and the world experienced its second-hottest temperatures in written history. At the same time, Boston University introduced its Choose to Reuse program: students pick up food in vomit-green, plastic containers —...
Daily Free Press

Student emcees to host ‘eye-opening’ IdeaCon

Catherine Zoe Marsiglia, a junior in the College of Arts and Science, got her start with innovation by working at the front desk of BU’s BUild lab. She started working on more and more projects with the center, and is also involved in the First Year Innovation Fellowship Program, where she helps first years and transfers enter the world of innovation.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BioBiz Club takes interdisciplinary approach to biology, business

Brooke Roberts, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, has worked her way up in the BioBiz club: from member to secretary to president. In Roberts’ — and BioBiz’s — first year at Boston University, she joined the organization to combine her neuroscience major and business administration minor into one.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Cold weather over the weekend leads to leaking pipes and heating issues on campus

Boston University students across campus struggled with housing problems this past weekend after record-low temperatures caused heating issues and pipes to leak in George Sherman Union, the Student Village and Danielsen Hall, among other buildings. Residents in brownstones on Bay State Road also had issues with inadequate heating. Boston Mayor...
Daily Free Press

GALLERY: Reslife Union Rally at George Sherman Union

Protestors gathered outside George Sherman Union in support of resident assistants Feb 8. Speakers shared their experiences being resident assistants and how they’ve been mistreated.
Daily Free Press

Woburn teachers end week-long strike with new deal

Woburn Teachers Association must pay a $225,000 fine to the city following a five-day strike for better working conditions. Woburn teachers started striking on Jan. 30, demanding higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals and improved educational standards. After a week of canceled classes for almost 4,300 students, the strike ended on Sunday after the teachers reached an agreement with the Woburn School Committee and Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin.
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy