The saying is true: you go big in Vegas or you go home. Manifest 2023 was big in all the ways you could think. With over 3,000 attendees, 1,000+ vendors and 350 speakers, the event was jam packed with plenty to take in. When I walked onto the show floor the robots caught my eye first and lead me down winding paths to some of the greatest tech happening in the supply chain space right now. I watched DHL and Boston Dynamics robots put to work, stopped to pet puppies at GEODIS' puppy lounge and sat in a fully autonomous vehicle by Cruise that made me slightly nervous at the sight on no steering wheel— and that was just the first half of day 1.

