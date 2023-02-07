Read full article on original website
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
petsplusmag.com
CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
waste360.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
Delaware, Ohio - Greif is pleased to announce the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This...
HEXO Increases Production Of Its Straight Edge Pre-Rolls And Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a proprietary inhalation technology, intended to improve the cannabis experience. The development allows HEXO to increase its straight edge pre-roll production capacity, accelerating...
Raedio and Honda partner for new artist development competition series
Issa Rae‘s music label, Raedio, is partnering with Honda Motor Company to launch a new music competition series, Breaking out. The 16-bar freestyling competition is virtual. Users can either text “HONDA HOT 16” to 310-356-9895 to enter the contest or record themselves freestyling over a selected instrumental and upload it to the designated online platform.
Stratus Materials launches officially
A Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of components for lithium-ion batteries led by entrepreneur and Carnegie Mellon University Professor Jay Whitacre is amping up its visibility after more than a year in stealth mode.
pgjonline.com
18th Pipeline Technology Conference Promotes the Development of Young Talent in the Pipeline Industry
(P&GJ) — The 18th Pipeline Technology Conference (ptc) is set to take place in Berlin from May 8-11, 2023. Europe's premier address for pipeline industry professionals will offer a look into the pipeline future, with a broad range of 1-day seminars, panel discussions, technical sessions, operator round-tables, award ceremonies and social events.
Small and Medium Businesses Target of Latest Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Program
PARIS — Big players in the watch and jewelry industry have taken strides to set and meet sustainability goals, and now it’s time to address the needs of small and medium enterprises. “The 2030 agenda is about leaving no one behind,” stated Iris Van der Veken, executive director and secretary general of the Watches and Jewelry Initiative 2030 sustainability pact, which on Thursday unveiled a collaboration with the United Nationals Global Compact called the Small Medium Enterprise SDG 2023 Solutions Lab.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and...
coinjournal.net
Flare and Uppercent collaborate to create an e-learning NFT marketplace
Flare and Uppercent have entered a strategic partnership to create an e-learning NFT marketplace. This would be the first NFT marketplace dedicated to e-learning. The NFTs would be issued in the Flare network. Flare and Uppercent to create the first NFT marketplace for e-learning. Interoperable blockchain network Flare has announced...
probrewer.com
High Country Hop Festival to Celebrate Australian 2023 Hop Harvest
High Country Hop, the annual celebration of the Australian hop harvest is returning in its ninth year with Firestone Walker brewmaster Matt Brynildson joining some of Australia’s top craft brewers. Brynildson will be the keynote speaker at the event’s technical symposium ahead of the festival. The event takes...
Fleet Owner
Geotab integrates with Cummins, adds curated data tool for fleets
An upcoming integration between Geotab and Cummins will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates for Cummins engine control units directly through Geotab’s GO9 device, the companies announced during Geotab’s Connect 2023 event in Orlando, Florida. During the event, Geotab unveiled Data Connector, an integrated intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs and supply chain, talent, and regulatory pressures.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe
Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
insideevs.com
French Firm Jean Fourche Enters E-Bike Market With Sustainability In Mind
While electric bicycles are a favorite among city-dwellers and enthusiasts alike thanks to the added range they provide when compared to the good old bicycle, e-bikes' supposed reduced environmental impact has long been a subject of heated debate. Sure, e-bikes are a lot more sustainable than cars in the sense that they're zero emission vehicles, and are surely make use of less resources than cars—even electric ones.
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Singular Genomics To Take Automated NGS Library Preparation Into the Future
Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.
Truth About Cars
VinFast Lets Go Staff, Merges North American Operations
Building on yesterday’s report from Chris about hiccups in VinFast delivery, we bring news that the fledgling automaker is laying off numerous employees whilst also folding Canadian operations into its American business. Its chief financial officer also apparently flew the coop. According to multiple reports, VinFast is carrying out...
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond. Every year, consumers' shopping preferences shift, and this year is no exception. We are now in the year 2023, so keep reading to learn about the cutting-edge developments in the fields of sustainability and ecologically friendly packaging, "smart packaging," and more!
technode.global
Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Into Innovation: My Experience from the Floor at Manifest
The saying is true: you go big in Vegas or you go home. Manifest 2023 was big in all the ways you could think. With over 3,000 attendees, 1,000+ vendors and 350 speakers, the event was jam packed with plenty to take in. When I walked onto the show floor the robots caught my eye first and lead me down winding paths to some of the greatest tech happening in the supply chain space right now. I watched DHL and Boston Dynamics robots put to work, stopped to pet puppies at GEODIS' puppy lounge and sat in a fully autonomous vehicle by Cruise that made me slightly nervous at the sight on no steering wheel— and that was just the first half of day 1.
