Christopher Dial
A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Edward “Ryan” Hilburn
A memorial service for Ryan Hilburn will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Colorblind Ministries in Como, Texas and will officiated by Pastor CJ Duffy. Ryan passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Edward Ray Ryan Hilburn...
Ned Ball
Funeral service for Ned Ball, age 82, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Neal Cochran and Danny Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at Peerless Cemetery with Michael Ball, Matthew Ball, Charles (Bubba)Ball, Larry Ballard, Clyde Lee Ball, and Rickey Don Self serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Aaron Ball, Bradley Ball, and Sean Wells. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Ball passed away on February 8, 2023 at his residence.
Linda Schuyler
Memorial service for Linda Schuyler, age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Ms. Schuyler passed away on February 5, 2023 at her residence. Linda was born on July 19, 1951...
Jon-Gregory O’Neal Watson
Jon was born May 22, 1976 in Greenville, Texas to Medford Watson and Beverly Gregory. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, but spent most of his out of school time in Hunt County with his Watson cousins and family. Jon loved all things outdoors, from hunting arrowheads (of which he...
David Brent Little
David Brent Little (Brent) was born March 4, 1970, in Sherman, Texas to David Huell and Carolyn Taylor Little. After a lengthy illness, he passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the age of 52 in Quitman, Texas, at Caraday of Quitman Nursing Facility surrounded by family. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church since childhood. Graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in the Pleasant Grove community Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Brent is survived by his mother, his sister and her husband, Carla June and Edward Shelman of Winnsboro, Tx., and his brother David Mark Larsen of Kauai, Hawaii.
Chamber Connection – Feb. 8
The date is April 8, 2024, and it’s happening in Sulphur Springs. We are talking about the next total solar eclipse that is visible in the United States. Sulphur Springs is on the centerline for that eclipse, and we are expecting that Hopkins County will double its population for that weekend with people traveling literally from around the world to view the spectacular natural event. Sulphur Springs has one of the longest viewing times in the nation, has historically clear weather on that date and is close to international airports, so we are set up to be one of the feature destinations. It’s time to get involved.
Richie LaRoy Williams
Richie LaRoy Williams, age 54, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born on April 20, 1968, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Melvin and Georgia Nell Williams. He was a man that loved hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived...
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
23rd Annual Children’s Concert for 2023
Feb. 9, 2023- The 23rd Children’s Concert sponsored by City National Bank and the Sulphur Springs Symphony League will be on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 PM. This is a free concert designed to introduce children to the orchestra locally. Donations are always welcome! If you would like to bring your young ones to the symphony, please join us!
Comfort Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Matthew Allen Comfort is back once again in Hopkins County Jail. Deputies traveled to the TDCJ Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony, TX to retrieve the felon. A bench warrant was issued for Comfort for possession of controlled substances. Comfort and a female were both arrested...
Patsy Ruth Griner
Patsy Ruth Griner, known by family and friends as “Patsy, Pat, Aunt Pat, Granny, GiGi or Momma” passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was born in Pickton, Texas, on September 3, 1938 to Mary Linie Johnson and John Orville Ray. She married Jobie Washington Griner, Jr. on October 15,1954. Mrs. Griner worked as a seamstress at HD Lee for many years and spent her retirement as a homemaker. She had a strong spirit, surviving breast cancer and the loss of her son, Joey Griner, in 1976, then her husband of 58 years, and her eldest daughter, Debra Eppars, in 2013. She also mourned a grandson, PFC Christopher Ryan Williams, in 1995, and grandson, Joey Dixon, in 2012.
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Total Solar Eclipse April 8, 2024
Feb. 8, 2023- On April 8, 2024 A Total Solar Eclipse will take place, visible only by certain states, Texas being among them. The duration of totality will be up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds, almost double that of The Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017. A solar...
Man: Escaped, Dumped Van, Found Dead in Sulphur Springs Park
February 9, 2023 – Traverro McElroy age 36 who officials say escaped from a Hinds County Mississippi detention center has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, TX. He was found on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. His body was found this week inside a public restroom in...
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors. Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list. The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Gafford Chapel Church Stew, Chili And Auction
Feb. 7, 2023 – Gafford Chapel Church will be having chili and stew on Feb. 11 at 5 pm, anyone is welcome to come by and get a bowl of their choice. Gafford Chapel Church will also be hosting a auction along with the chili and stew starting at 6:30 pm. Donations to the church are always accepted.
