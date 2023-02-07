The date is April 8, 2024, and it’s happening in Sulphur Springs. We are talking about the next total solar eclipse that is visible in the United States. Sulphur Springs is on the centerline for that eclipse, and we are expecting that Hopkins County will double its population for that weekend with people traveling literally from around the world to view the spectacular natural event. Sulphur Springs has one of the longest viewing times in the nation, has historically clear weather on that date and is close to international airports, so we are set up to be one of the feature destinations. It’s time to get involved.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO