Read full article on original website
Related
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
marketscreener.com
Mib seesaws; Iveco soars after accounts
(Alliance News) - European stock markets are in a bearish direction Friday, with trading rooms weighing the prospect of further policy tightening by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve to reduce high inflation. Investors also weighed data showing that the British economy remained flat in the fourth quarter...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
marketscreener.com
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
marketscreener.com
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
marketscreener.com
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
marketscreener.com
Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for a second straight weekly fall, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates tend to dull the appeal...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Microsoft-backed OpenAI has kept its hit ChatGPT app off-limits to users in China but the app is attracting huge interest in the country, with firms rushing to integrate the technology into their products and launch rival solutions. While residents in the country are unable to create...
marketscreener.com
Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss a turnaround plan on Wednesday, when the media company delivers its first quarterly results since the return of the executive who built the modern incarnation of Disney. As anxiety sweeps across the rank and file at...
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
marketscreener.com
Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing
(Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member. The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared...
marketscreener.com
Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before
(Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China's economy, plunging European gas prices and cooling U.S. inflation suggest a global recession may not be as deep and protracted as feared just weeks ago. Yes, warning signals are still flashing as last year's surge in inflation and interest rates bites, but a...
marketscreener.com
ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM
(Reuters) - Generative AI models such as ChatGPT will slow down market share gains and deflate pricing for Indian IT companies in the short term, analysts at J.P.Morgan said on Friday. As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over...
Comments / 0