Are Green Bay Packers Moving on From Aaron Rodgers, and How Will This Affect Their Odds for Next Season?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers teamed with Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but at least one golfer doesn’t think Rodgers deserved the win. Keith Mitchell spoke with reporters on Sunday from the event. Mitchell was paired with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and seemed legitimately peeved with... The post Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?
Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Breaking: 49ers Have Reportedly Chosen Their New Defensive Coordinator
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is expected to lead the San Francisco 49ers' defense next season as the defensive coordinator, ESPN's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks formally interviewed with the team on Monday. The hire comes one week after former 49ers ...
Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement
Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work. It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement. Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Free Agent WR’s Suggested As Targets For Packers
There could be a lot of turnover for the Green Bay Packers roster this off-season. While all of the focus thus far has been on Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback position, that is far from the only area of concern. Regardless of who is under center for the Packers in...
Jets duo becomes third pair of teammates to sweep Rookie of the Year honors
The New York Jets 2022 draft class is already paying huge dividends. The Jets swept the rookie of the year awards at this year's NFL Honors ceremony. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year, while wideout Garrett Wilson received offensive rookie of the year honors. According to...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Nov 24, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Comments / 0