actionnewsnow.com
1 injured in reported stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - One person was found injured after police say they responded to a report that a person was stabbed and pepper sprayed in Chico Thursday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to Klondike Court, located off W. 1st Avenue between N. Cedar Street and Warner Street, around 8:50 a.m. after receiving the report.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dip in neighbor’s pool leads to nightmare at hands of California police, lawsuit alleges
Last year on Sept. 1, as Butte County was in the midst of 100-plus-degree heat wave, Dana Marie James found herself arrested for trespassing after taking a dip in a Chico homeowner’s pool. James was arrested by a deputy from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office who “observed that Ms....
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County. The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted repeat drunk driver arrested again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted repeat drunk driver who was sentenced to five years of formal probation was arrested for violating her parole, according to the Butte County Probation Department. The probation department said Gail Hemmingsen was arrested on Tuesday by probation officers. It did not provide information about...
Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
actionnewsnow.com
6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation
CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
Man charged in shooting death of 10-year-old, says Yuba County DA's Office
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday they filed murder charges against 31-year-old Juan Martin Ortiz in the shooting death of a 10-year-old in Olivehurst, CA. Officials say the child was killed in a family dispute Sunday night. Ortiz was arrested Monday and accused by...
Yuba City Police searching for missing woman
(KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 52-year-old Marian Wilkinson was last seen on Jan. 29, walking in Marysville around 3:40 p.m. Some fliers that have been distributed also list her name as Marian […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified bus crashes with parked car, no injuries
CHICO, Calif. 2:08 P.M. UPDATE - A Chico Unified school bus with students on board hit a parked car in a parking lot Thursday morning. The crash was in a parking lot near East Avenue and Ceres Avenue, next to the 7-Eleven at the corner. The crash damaged the front...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
crimevoice.com
Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack
A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
actionnewsnow.com
Person sent to hospital in shooting near South Oroville, suspect on the loose
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night near South Oroville. At about 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Margo Lane after reports of shots fired. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot and...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
Sacramento man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 70
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Sacramento man died early Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle in Marysville. According to an incident report from California Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:10 a.m. on southbound Highway 70 at Sparrow Lane. It says the 41-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma was...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families
YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office characterizes the situation as a dispute among families. The boy was first rushed to Adventist...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
