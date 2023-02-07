Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report
Japan's Wholesale Inflation Stays Elevated, Keeps BOJ Under Pressure
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's wholesale prices in January rose 9.5% from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, adding to growing signs of inflationary strains that could keep the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. While the pace of increase slowed from the previous month's 10.5%...
US News and World Report
PepsiCo Says No More Price Hikes After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Results
(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will not raise prices of its sodas and snacks further after multiple rounds of price hikes last year helped the beverage giant post fourth-quarter profit and revenue ahead of analysts' estimates. A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola Co helped...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Amazon bursts back into the trillion-dollar club as the stock rally allows Big Tech to retake top slots among most valued companies
Amazon has returned to the trillion-dollar market-cap club as it continues to rebound after a dismal 2022. The boost to Amazon's market cap comes alongside the resurgence of Big Tech stocks this year. Securities firms including JMP, Truist and Evercore continue to predict further upside for the stock. Amazon has...
Netflix confirms it will start charging users to share an account with others outside their home
Attention Netflix password sharers: Your days of giving free access to your account to someone outside your home are numbered. The streaming platform announced Wednesday it would begin charging subscribers in a handful of countries to add up to two additional users who don’t live in the same household to their account.
BNP Paribas' trading business bolster sales as bank lifts longer term targets
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' trading business drove the French bank's sales growth in the fourth quarter, underpinning Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's expansion strategy as Wall Street peers show signs of retreat in the field.
FTSE 100 index hits record high; CMA deals blow to Microsoft’s Activision takeover – business live
Blue-chip share index climbs on hopes that inflation has peaked, while Turkey’s stock market halts trading after main index drops 7%
US News and World Report
Why Europe's Drug Shortages May Get Worse
LONDON (Reuters) - When Ignasi Biosca-Reig heard there were shortages of amoxicillin in Spain, he quickly added shifts at his drug company's factories to boost production of the popular antibiotic. But a few extra shifts was as far as he could go. Much as he would have liked to significantly...
Motley Fool
Why Shopify Surged 41.9% in January
Shopify introduced its new Commerce Components platform for enterprise retail. This new software stack boasts higher conversion rates and has onboarded toy giant Mattel. Shopify has also raised the prices of all three service tiers to stay ahead of high inflation rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Markets Re-Think Fed Rate Path
Wall Street is re-thinking its Fed fight, and pricing in two more rate hikes following the latest blowout jobs report.
Emerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market bond and equity funds received heavy inflows in January after a dry patch last year, aided by China's reopening and softening inflation pressures worldwide.
Motley Fool
Bob Iger Isn't Wasting Any Time in Turning Disney Around
Disney grew its revenue by a slightly better-than-expected 8%, fueled almost entirely by a 21% gain for its theme-parks and consumer-products segment. Shaving costs are a priority, and not just at Disney+. The media giant hopes to achieve $5.5 billion in annual cost savings, and that means letting go of another 7,000 employees.
CNBC
Zoom to lay off 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce
Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared to the company's website. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to life after the pandemic, the company needs to adapt to the "uncertainty of the global economy."
US News and World Report
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Falls in First Month Under Lula
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell in January from a year earlier, satellite data showed on Friday, in the first monthly figures under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Preliminary satellite data collected by the government's space research agency Inpe showed 167 square km (64 square...
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
German Jan-Nov oil imports up 9.4%, bill up 77.4%
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German crude oil import volumes rose 9.4% in the first 11 months of 2022 on a year-on-year basis as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the bill rose sharply due to higher prices, official data showed.
US News and World Report
Bayer Hits 8-Month High as Investors Welcome CEO Change
BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer shares rose as much as 5% in early Thursday trading to an eight month high, adding to gains from the day before when the German drugs to pesticides group named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its next CEO. The stock jumped 6% late Wednesday, after the...
US News and World Report
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'Will Change Our World'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries, is as significant as the invention of the internet, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday. "Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could...
TechCrunch
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
