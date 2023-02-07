Read full article on original website
Related
Bet365 Ohio promo code: Get $200 bet credits with $1 Super Bowl play
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The big game is almost here and prospective bettors still have time to lock-in $200 in bet credits with a $1...
Mega Millions jackpot at $50 million; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions has the top lottery jackpot for this weekend, sitting at $50 million for the drawing on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Powerball jackpot is $31 million for the Saturday, Feb. 11 drawing and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $5.1 million. Thursday’s winning Ohio Lottery...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $10M Super Bowl offer, Eagles-Chiefs bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Every new Buckeye State customer who locks in our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code offer here will head into Super Bowl...
Here’s 4 Ohio sports betting apps to get before Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. These are the Ohio sports betting apps that every football fan needs to check out before Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia...
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Ohio reports 8,833 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio continued to hover around the 8,000-mark, rising slightly to 8,833 this week from 8,260 cases last week. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. This marked the fourth straight...
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
Jurors stuck in an elevator, and old details resurface: Householder trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s not easy serving on a jury these days. Jurors empaneled for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s ongoing corruption trial in Cincinnati already had expected for their lives to be on hold until early March. During that time, they’ve been told to limit their intake of news and social media so they don’t learn things about the case from outside the courtroom.
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Northeast Ohio inventors of a sauce dipping container popularized on the TV show “Shark Tank” sued Five Below stores and a New Jersey company, accusing them of patent infringement. North Royalton-based Milkmen Designs — the company that makes and sells the product Saucemoto— filed...
Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Keegan Sell of Garrettsville Garfield voted best junior boys wrestler in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Keegan Sell of Garrettsville Garfield was voted the best junior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 28.57% of the fan votes cast. Sell is a two-time state placer with a 22-3 record this season. Wadsworth’s Aaron Ries and Padua’s Santino Duniec finished second and third, respectively.
Unseasonable weather puts ice fishing on hold: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio’s ice fishing season should have been buoyed by winter rainbow trout stockings in the ponds and lakes of the the Cleveland Metroparks last Monday. The stockings were right on schedule, but Mother Nature effectively pulled the plug on the ice fishing weather. The...
Enhancing ties around the globe could yield economic, cultural benefits to Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal
BEREA, Ohio -- It is fair to say that, for many people in Northeast Ohio, what happens in the rest of the world can seem as if it has little impact on their lives here. Most people in our region tend to focus more on local or national issues rather than what is happening beyond our country’s borders. In fact, what has been happening outside of the United States has had a major impact on our lives back here in Northeast Ohio.
How an FBI agent says Householder, conspirators personally enriched themselves in corruption scheme
CINCINNATI — An FBI agent leading the government’s corruption investigation into an Ohio nuclear bailout law, during his final minutes of prepared testimony on Thursday, focused on how ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others personally enriched themselves as part of the alleged scheme. Special Agent Blane Wetzel...
In Missouri, legislature decides it’s OK for unsupervised kids to carry guns in public
JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — The state’s legislature refused to include a provision in a bill to fight crime that would prohibit unsupervised minors from carrying firearms in public areas unless they’re with someone 21-years-old or older. Republican members of the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee...
School vouchers offer success for some students, struggles for the most vulnerable: Renee T. Willis
RICHMOND HEIGHTS -- Every parent wants to enroll their child in a school with a strong academic program, a welcoming campus, and talented teachers. Rather than uplifting the public schools in their neighborhoods that offer all three, some parents consider private school the only viable option. With a proposed universal...
What does the weather look like for Super Bowl Sunday? Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect to see a slight chance for snow on Friday, followed by mostly sunny conditions Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for highs in the thirties on both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows all weekend are expected to drop into the 20s.
Larry Householder again paid his defense lawyers with campaign funds, though a quick refund followed
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Indicted ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has again used his campaign funds to pay $300,000 in legal bills last year – a practice repeatedly found in the past to be illegal under state law. However, he refunded the money a day later, a shift from past practice...
Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell while ice climbing along Lake Superior in Michigan
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Michigan — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who has been missing since Tuesday after he fell while ice climbing on a cliff along the shore of Lake Superior. According to the Coast Guard, the 31-year-old man was climbing with...
Reporter arrested at DeWine press conference had confrontation with head of Ohio National Guard, police say
The arrest of a broadcast reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference came after he got into an argument with the head of the Ohio National Guard and refused to leave, police said Thursday. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday at an...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0