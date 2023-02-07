ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

UAH wins fifth straight in rout of West Georgia Wednesday

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 89-66 victory over West Georgia on Wednesday night in a marquee Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH improves to 20-6 (15-5 GSC), while UWG slides to 16-6 (15-5 GSC). The Chargers have now...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Trash Pandas to host job fair Saturday

If you've ever wondered what it's like to work at a ballpark, this weekend could be your golden opportunity to find out. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring for a variety of roles ahead of the team's third season. To find the right people, they're hosting a job fair at Toyota Field, starting 10 a.m. Saturday.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal

Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? If you have, then you'll be pleased to know the answer can be found inside the Redstone Rocket. For 82 years, Redstone Arsenal — originally called Huntsville Arsenal — has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Vehicle fire on I-565 causes major backup Thursday morning

UPDATE: As of 8:20 a.m., traffic is now flowing smoothly along 1-565. A vehicle fire on 1-565 westbound near Madison Boulevard is causing a backup on the highway as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Around 7:20 a.m., Huntsville Police said they were responding to the fire. At least one vehicle...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges

Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: DeKalb County teen found safe, sheriff's office says

UPDATE: Ella Woodall has been found safe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger. They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe. They believe...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL

