WAAY-TV
UAH wins fifth straight in rout of West Georgia Wednesday
The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 89-66 victory over West Georgia on Wednesday night in a marquee Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH improves to 20-6 (15-5 GSC), while UWG slides to 16-6 (15-5 GSC). The Chargers have now...
Karmelo Montgomery’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Sparkman to dramatic win over Grissom
Sparkman trailed Grissom by double digits in the fourth quarter, but the Senators kept battling. Their persistence paid off when Karmelo Montgomery hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Montgomery’s fifth 3-pointer gave Sparkman a 50-49 win in the nightcap at the Class 7A, Area 7 tournament at Huntsville High....
13 North Alabama students nominated to US Service Academies
Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
WAAY-TV
Fort Payne's June Jam returning for first time in more than 25 years
For the first time in more than 25 years, Fort Payne's June Jam is coming back. Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of the legendary country group, ALABAMA, made the announcement Monday night. The band said the concert will take place Saturday, June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
WAAY-TV
Trash Pandas to host job fair Saturday
If you've ever wondered what it's like to work at a ballpark, this weekend could be your golden opportunity to find out. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring for a variety of roles ahead of the team's third season. To find the right people, they're hosting a job fair at Toyota Field, starting 10 a.m. Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal
Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? If you have, then you'll be pleased to know the answer can be found inside the Redstone Rocket. For 82 years, Redstone Arsenal — originally called Huntsville Arsenal — has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
WAAY-TV
A 43-year career at Redstone Arsenal, fueled by an editor's love for the story
Each week, the Redstone Rocket delivers all things Redstone Arsenal and beyond. Often, the writers are just as inspiring as the stories they share, fueled by a passion much bigger than themselves. It's no different for longtime editor, Skip Vaughn. Vaughn never envisioned himself as a public affairs specialist for...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting
A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
WAAY-TV
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes major backup Thursday morning
UPDATE: As of 8:20 a.m., traffic is now flowing smoothly along 1-565. A vehicle fire on 1-565 westbound near Madison Boulevard is causing a backup on the highway as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Around 7:20 a.m., Huntsville Police said they were responding to the fire. At least one vehicle...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges
Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
WAAY-TV
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Helping the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information
This week, Feb 5-10, is Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello sat down the National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari to talk about what can be come to help the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information when necessary. Meteorologist Saari work...
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: DeKalb County teen found safe, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: Ella Woodall has been found safe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger. They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe. They believe...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County approves use of Covid relief funds to buy standalone facility for coroner's office
For the first time, the Marshall County coroner will have his own facility. The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved using Covid-19 funds to buy a $335,000 building off Alabama 79 in Guntersville. Another $800,000 is being set aside for renovations. "This is a huge step for us, and I...
WAAY-TV
Madison County mother found guilty of manslaughter in infant son’s death
A Madison County woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of her 13-month-son. A jury returned its verdict against Aleisha Parker on Thursday morning. Her sentencing is set for 11 a.m. April 27. She could face as long as 20 years in prison. For now, she’s being...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
