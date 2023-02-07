Read full article on original website
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
WKRC
Police search for shooting suspect who drove through Middletown garage
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A wanted man drove an SUV right through a person's garage in Middletown Thursday morning while fleeing from police. The garage, in the area of Tytus and Beech, can only be accessed via an alleyway. Roy Tipton Jr. heard the crash from his house around the...
Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school found competent for trial
A Greene County judge has determined if a Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event last year is competent to stand trial.
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police. Assumption School closed in 2008 when...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Fox 19
Man found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, burglary charges after trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman in Delhi Township was found guilty by a Hamilton County jury on Thursday. Christopher Sowders, 27, and two other accomplices confronted a 61-year-old woman outside of her home back in August of 2021, police said. According to investigators,...
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
WATCH: OSHP Troopers find suspected drugs in suspect’s vehicle
Video shows the troopers searching the man's car after his arrest and finding two bags OSHP said contained suspected illegal narcotics.
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
Arrest made in fatal Springfield shooting investigation
A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman, 54-year-old Racquel Fowler of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville identified as Dayton man
Police have identified the body found in a wooded area near Farmersville on Thursday as a Dayton man.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
