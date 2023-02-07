Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Soon you can play PlayStation Vita games on your Android phone
The PlayStation Vita is coming to an Android phone near you, in the form an emulator launching for the platform later this week. According to Android Authority, PS Vita emulator Vita3K will be getting an Android release on February 12. The emulator’s creator, Macdu, confirms the release on the official Vita3K Discord channel. For enthusiasts of the PlayStation Vita, this is great news.
Android Headlines
Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS
Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 4a may not get Android 14, unfortunately
As many of you know, Google released the very first Developer Preview for Android 14 yesterday. It’s known as Developer Preview 1 or DP1 for short. Having said that, the Pixel 4a is not one of the supported devices for this Developer Preview, which suggests that Android 14 won’t become available for the device.
Android Headlines
Check out Caseology's stunning new Galaxy S23 Ultra cases
Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra back on February 1. And since then, a lot of cases have come out for the new phone. Including a few from Caseology. That’s a company that we usually feature in our case buyer’s guide for most smartphones – including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Caseology makes cases that we use personally, and we know that they are high-quality. So they usually get a spot.
Android Headlines
Android 14 says goodbye to terrible Battery Usage Screen
Yesterday, the first developer preview for Android 14 launched, and since then, many have been digging through to see what’s new this time around. One feature that many are going to be excited about, are the changes to the battery usage screen. Google revamped this screen with Android 12 a couple years ago, which made it pretty useless. But now, it’s going to be slightly less useless.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Android Headlines
Amazon Luna lets you purchase game add-ons
Amazon Luna is giving subscribers the ability to purchase game add-ons for titles they play using the service. Yes, that means Luna is adding micro transactions. The thing to keep in mind here, is that you don’t own any of the games you play on Luna. Amazon refreshes the lineup from time to time by removing some titles and adding in others. Currently it adds anywhere from 3-10 games a month. It’s also getting ready to remove 53 titles here soon.
Android Headlines
Razer Edge 5G hands-on: gaming on cloud nine
With the Edge 5G, Razer is leveling up the performance of cloud gaming thanks to the inclusion of Verizon’s 5G network connectivity. Although, the 5G support isn’t the only thing that promises a boosted experience for cloud gaming in a portable device. The Edge 5G (as well as the WiFi-only model) come with a fast refresh rate display of 144Hz. So games should be smoother when you’re playing a game that supports faster refresh rates.
Android Headlines
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Android Headlines
Google Lens resurrects this feature from 2015
Google just pulled the wraps off of some new and interesting Search, Lens, and Maps features in Paris. One of the more notable features comes to the company’s AI-powered camera app. Google Lens will, eventually, be able to search what’s on your screen, according to TechRadar. So, Google...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition launched with M3 E30 theme
Samsung has teamed up with BMW and SK Telecom to launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This limited-edition device is currently available for pre-order in the company’s homeland South Korea. It’s unclear if the firm plans to release it anywhere else. Samsung launches the Galaxy S23...
Android Headlines
Sony trying to sabotage Microsoft deal, claims Activision CEO
Sony hasn’t made it a secret that it thinks ill of the Microsoft Activision deal, but a new statement from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick suggests Sony Interactive Entertainment is simply trying to sabotage it. According to the Video Games Chronicle (citing a report from The Financial Times), Kotick says Sony has “suddenly stopped talking to anyone at Microsoft. I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction.”
Android Headlines
Google's Pixel Watch is back on sale, just $299
Just a few months after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is back on sale, at its all-time lowest price. It is now $50 off on both models. So the WiFi version is $299, and the LTE is $349. That brings them down to their Black Friday pricing, from last November.
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue only gained 180,000 subscriptions by mid-January
Billionaire and Big Bang Theory guest star Elon Musk bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last year, and he’s been trying his hardest to make the platform profitable. This included hiking up the price of Twitter Blue and throwing in the verification badge as a perk. Well, according to The Information (via Engadget), Twitter Blue only had a total of about 180,000 members by mid-January.
Android Headlines
Google Tasks gets the Material You makeover
Just when you thought that every Google service has gotten the Material You paint job, we see that another one has been missing out. The company has been adding the new design aesthetic to a lot of its smaller apps and services for the past several months. Now, according to Android Police, Google Tasks is getting the Material You treatment.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch is getting the February security update
Last year, Google launched the Pixel Watch, and it’s a really nice piece of wearable hardware. Just as smartphones need to have software updates, smartwatches also need updates. Google is rolling out the February security update to its first smartwatch according to 9To5Google. The company also released the latest...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Android Headlines
Google's answer to ChatGPT just gave a wrong answer
So, Google is in a bit of a tough spot, as other companies are climbing up its ivory tower. OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has been making waves on the internet, and this has caused Google to develop “Bard”, its own AI chatbot. However, Google Bard made a pretty bad mistake, according to 9To5Google, and it’s having some repercussions.
Android Headlines
Razer's Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops launch this week
The launch of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 is upon us this week, as Razer prepares to ship out its most powerful gaming laptops yet. Announced officially during CES 2023, the Blade 16 and Blade 18 will launch as Razer’s first gaming laptops featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards. When the laptops launch, you’ll be able to choose from two GPU configurations – the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090.
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a top-tier tablet from the Korean OEM that made its first debut in February 2022, along with Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. Samsung hopes to challenge Apple iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface with this lineup. Thanks to a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest product in the lineup that offers a seamless multi-window and multiple apps experience. However, every experience can be more prosperous with proper accessories. Some accessories can even enhance your device functionality and turn it into a workstation.
Comments / 0