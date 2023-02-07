The city of Le Mars will enter into an agreement with Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation to purchase two parcels of property for future development. City Development Director Mark Gaul explained to the council this arrangement for land development, replacing the old structure under which the LBIC formerly did business. Under this arrangement, LBIC will secure financing for property through local banks, and the city would provide interest payments on those projects. LBIC will create infrastructure on those properties and sell them to potential developers. The two parcels LBIC will purchase are 4.2 acres adjacent to north Business 75, owned by Erdmann Enterpricses, LLC; and 2.8 acres between Holton Drive and Business 75, owned by Randall De Young. Combined interest payments on these properties will total 77-thousand dollars per year.

