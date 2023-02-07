Read full article on original website
Jill Vander Windt – Citizen of the Day
Jill Vander Windt is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, February 10, 2023. Jill is employed at Le Mars Police Department and is Le Mars Chamber’s February employee of the month. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Eldon Bray
Eldon Bray, 75, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
Betty Ann Meyer
Betty Ann Meyer, 90 of Akron, Iowa, after a full and complete life, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Akron Care Center in Akron. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the service time. Burial will be at Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Akron.
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames)
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames) “Sue”, 62, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on February 4th, 2023 at Palisade Healthcare Community in Garretson, South Dakota with her loving husband Wayne by her side. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, February...
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
KLEM News for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The city of Le Mars will enter into an agreement with Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation to purchase two parcels of property for future development. City Development Director Mark Gaul explained to the council this arrangement for land development, replacing the old structure under which the LBIC formerly did business. Under this arrangement, LBIC will secure financing for property through local banks, and the city would provide interest payments on those projects. LBIC will create infrastructure on those properties and sell them to potential developers. The two parcels LBIC will purchase are 4.2 acres adjacent to north Business 75, owned by Erdmann Enterpricses, LLC; and 2.8 acres between Holton Drive and Business 75, owned by Randall De Young. Combined interest payments on these properties will total 77-thousand dollars per year.
Sioux City Bed Bath and Beyond closing
Sioux City's Bed Bath and Beyond location will be closing its doors in the latest wave of store closings.
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
Importance of cleaning salt off your vehicle in the winter
Keeping your car clean in the winter and spring can seem impossible.
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
Sullivan Stepping Down as Early Elementary Principal
The Storm Lake School Board at their meeting yesterday (Wed) accepted the resignation of Early Elementary Principal Mike Sullivan, which will be effective at the end of this current school year. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole released a statement, saying that on behalf of the Storm Lake School District, she thanks...
Bethany De Ruyter new program director
ROCK VALLEY—As of early January, Rock Valley resident Bethany De Ruyter is the new director of Foster Grandparents & Senior Companions of Greater Siouxland. “I just have a passion for the elderly population,” the 29-year-old said. De Ruyter is replacing Jessie Huitink, who served as program director for...
