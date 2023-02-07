Read full article on original website
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
Digital Trends
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC. Neowin recently reported on a...
Ars Technica
Android 14 Preview 1 is out, will officially ban installation of old apps
Android 14 is here—or the first preview is, at least. Google is kicking off the months-long developer preview process for Android's latest version, which will get a final release in the second half of the year. Even with multiple previews, Google likes to keep the final set of Android features under wraps at least until its I/O conference in May, so we can't look at the features here to determine the scope of Android 14. These are just some of the features Google wants developers to have a head start on.
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s ChatGPT Edge: How you can be among the first to try the new browser
Microsoft added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it’s powered by the same advanced technology that OpenAI used to create ChatGPT. Even better, you can start using it now. Although we don’t have a full release yet, Microsoft is opening access to the ChatGPT-powered Bing...
Android Headlines
Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS
Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
The Verge
Google wants to help developers make experiences like Maps’ new ‘immersive’ view
Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR. The tool lets you scan a QR code or click a link to access a mixed reality experience, and behind the scenes, Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to your device, according to a blog post.
Here's How To Get Access To Microsoft's New Bing Chat AI Preview
Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat, and it is letting users test it out in the form of a preview. Here's how to sign up and get access to the AI feature.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones can bypass charging while gaming
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 series has a nifty new feature that gamers and power users would love. The phones let you bypass charging and supply the power directly to the processor when you plug in a charger. This helps keep the phone cool and conserves battery health in the long run.
Google’s rolling out another Android Auto update, but this one isn’t for your car...
The Android app is being updated to use Google’s new Material You design language
Digital Trends
The first Android 14 preview is here, and these are its 3 biggest changes
Google has released the first Developer Preview version of Android 14 for Pixel devices, ahead of officially revealing the operating system to the public later this year. Before you go rushing off to download and install the software, Google makes it very clear that this is for developers and app testing only, and isn’t suitable for everyday use.
msn.com
Google is scrambling to catch up to Bing, of all things
Microsoft has officially taken the lead in the race to build a search engine powered by generative AI. On Tuesday, the company debuted the rumored OpenAI-infused versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser, proclaiming them to be the next evolution of the internet — an evolution that so far seems to be crafted by Microsoft. Not Google. And Google seems increasingly concerned about that.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 eats up a lot of internal storage out of the box
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 flagships have an unusual problem. The phones eat up too much storage space out of the box, giving users less storage to work with. Depending on the market, the system files on the Galaxy S23 trio occupy more than 60GB of internal storage. The Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Biometric authentication for Google Chrome aims to protect your passwords
In a bid to step up password protection, biometric authentication for Google Chrome is rolling out. This password protection feature is already available for certain applications on Android, helping to keep users’ data safe. Its implementation on Google Chrome will help protect user passwords present on the platform. According...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings Google's Spatial Audio for under $200
OnePlus announced a handful of things today at its event, including the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These are their new “pro” earbuds, that also feature Google’s Spatial Audio and MelodyBoost dual drivers. Which are used to take the auditory experience to new heights. The company is...
makeuseof.com
How to Use LAV Filters on Windows, and What They Do
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Some media players come with them since their creators realize there's no reason to reinvent the wheel. But you can also download them as a standalone solution and install them yourself.
Android Headlines
Google Lens resurrects this feature from 2015
Google just pulled the wraps off of some new and interesting Search, Lens, and Maps features in Paris. One of the more notable features comes to the company’s AI-powered camera app. Google Lens will, eventually, be able to search what’s on your screen, according to TechRadar. So, Google...
