Fox News

How to block pop-ups on your Android

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
Ars Technica

Android 14 Preview 1 is out, will officially ban installation of old apps

Android 14 is here—or the first preview is, at least. Google is kicking off the months-long developer preview process for Android's latest version, which will get a final release in the second half of the year. Even with multiple previews, Google likes to keep the final set of Android features under wraps at least until its I/O conference in May, so we can't look at the features here to determine the scope of Android 14. These are just some of the features Google wants developers to have a head start on.
Digital Trends

Microsoft’s ChatGPT Edge: How you can be among the first to try the new browser

Microsoft added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it’s powered by the same advanced technology that OpenAI used to create ChatGPT. Even better, you can start using it now. Although we don’t have a full release yet, Microsoft is opening access to the ChatGPT-powered Bing...
Android Headlines

Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS

Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
The Verge

Google wants to help developers make experiences like Maps’ new ‘immersive’ view

Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR. The tool lets you scan a QR code or click a link to access a mixed reality experience, and behind the scenes, Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to your device, according to a blog post.
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 phones can bypass charging while gaming

Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 series has a nifty new feature that gamers and power users would love. The phones let you bypass charging and supply the power directly to the processor when you plug in a charger. This helps keep the phone cool and conserves battery health in the long run.
Digital Trends

The first Android 14 preview is here, and these are its 3 biggest changes

Google has released the first Developer Preview version of Android 14 for Pixel devices, ahead of officially revealing the operating system to the public later this year. Before you go rushing off to download and install the software, Google makes it very clear that this is for developers and app testing only, and isn’t suitable for everyday use.
msn.com

Google is scrambling to catch up to Bing, of all things

Microsoft has officially taken the lead in the race to build a search engine powered by generative AI. On Tuesday, the company debuted the rumored OpenAI-infused versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser, proclaiming them to be the next evolution of the internet — an evolution that so far seems to be crafted by Microsoft. Not Google. And Google seems increasingly concerned about that.
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 eats up a lot of internal storage out of the box

Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 flagships have an unusual problem. The phones eat up too much storage space out of the box, giving users less storage to work with. Depending on the market, the system files on the Galaxy S23 trio occupy more than 60GB of internal storage. The Galaxy...
Android Headlines

Biometric authentication for Google Chrome aims to protect your passwords

In a bid to step up password protection, biometric authentication for Google Chrome is rolling out. This password protection feature is already available for certain applications on Android, helping to keep users’ data safe. Its implementation on Google Chrome will help protect user passwords present on the platform. According...
Android Headlines

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings Google's Spatial Audio for under $200

OnePlus announced a handful of things today at its event, including the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These are their new “pro” earbuds, that also feature Google’s Spatial Audio and MelodyBoost dual drivers. Which are used to take the auditory experience to new heights. The company is...
makeuseof.com

How to Use LAV Filters on Windows, and What They Do

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Some media players come with them since their creators realize there's no reason to reinvent the wheel. But you can also download them as a standalone solution and install them yourself.
Android Headlines

Google Lens resurrects this feature from 2015

Google just pulled the wraps off of some new and interesting Search, Lens, and Maps features in Paris. One of the more notable features comes to the company’s AI-powered camera app. Google Lens will, eventually, be able to search what’s on your screen, according to TechRadar. So, Google...

