ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"

Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
Yardbarker

World No. 1 Lydia Ko switches caddies to open '23

World No. 1 Lydia Ko will have a new caddie in 2023 as she reunites with David Jones, her sister and manager confirmed to Golfweek. Ko, 25, will begin the season next week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with Jones, who caddied for her at the 2021 Lotte Championship. In that event, Ko posted a seven-stroke victory to halt a lengthy victory drought.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Here’s why Rory McIlroy is playing Vokey wedges in 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) One...
SkySports

European Super League: Key questions answered as fresh plans for competition announced

A new-look European Super League (ESL) could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, but what else do we know so far? Sky Sports News answers the key questions... A22 Sports Management, which is the company created by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus to sponsor and push through legislation for the ESL, has released its 10-point principles for the competition.
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf

Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
golfmagic.com

Cobra Puma Golf tear into Bryson DeChambeau: "He's looking for a UNICORN!"

Bryson DeChambeau's relationship with Cobra Puma Golf may not be over, but it does appear to be heavily dented. A recent report by Adam Schupak of Golfweek has dived into what it has been like for the brand to work with the 28-year-old LIV Golf League player. If you didn't...
SkySports

Baracouda: Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner and four-time Long Walk hero dies aged 28

Baracouda, the four-time Long Walk Hurdle winner and dual Stayers' Hurdle hero, has died at the age of 28. Handled superbly well by Francois Doumen and ridden for the majority of his career by the trainer's son, Thierry, Baracouda was seen more in Britain than France after his initial foray in 2000.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy