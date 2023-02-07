Read full article on original website
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Democrats cement majority in state House – now what?
(The Center Square) – Democrats cemented control of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after winning three special elections near Pittsburgh. Joe McAndrew, Abigail Salisbury and Matthew Gergely all sailed to victory in their respective districts, according to state election returns. McAndrew will fill the empty seat left behind after Rep. Tony DeLuca died in October. The districts won by Salisbury and Gergely became vacant after U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and...
Missouri lawmakers vote against banning children from carrying guns in public
Missouri state lawmakers voted down a proposal on Wednesday to ban children from carrying guns in public. The amendment to a public safety bill, brought to the floor by Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer from St. Louis, was defeated 104-39. The provision was originally part of House Bill 301, a public safety bill developed by…
Vogel announces she will not seek re-election
Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Vermont State Trooper Resigns in Missing Rolex Case
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
Southern California Man Charged With Two 1981 Killings
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was charged Thursday with killing two women in 1981 after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes, prosecutors announced Thursday. Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard appeared in court but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 23, the Ventura County District Attorney's...
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Could part of a 15-acre Bensalem cemetery soon be redeveloped? Here's the plan
Delaware Valley Residential Care, a brain injury rehabilitation organization based in Warminster, plans on building a new rehabilitation center and short-term residential facility at off Route 13 on Mill Road in Bensalem. The 100-plus-year-old St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church's cemetery occupies the space now as it its in a...
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
California Deputies Shoot Arson Suspect After Desert Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of arson was shot and killed by Southern California sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile (48-km) vehicle pursuit in the desert over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. Deputies responded Sunday following reports that a truck trailer was burning near...
