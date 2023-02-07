ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Center Square

Democrats cement majority in state House – now what?

(The Center Square) – Democrats cemented control of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after winning three special elections near Pittsburgh. Joe McAndrew, Abigail Salisbury and Matthew Gergely all sailed to victory in their respective districts, according to state election returns. McAndrew will fill the empty seat left behind after Rep. Tony DeLuca died in October. The districts won by Salisbury and Gergely became vacant after U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theriver953.com

Vogel announces she will not seek re-election

Virginia’s 27th district state senator Republican Jill Vogel announced that she will not seek re-election in November. Vogel was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in the 27th district in 2007. The district encompasses Clarke, Culpeper, Stafford, Loudon, Fauquier, Frederick Counties and the City of Winchester before redistricting.
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded

Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
US News and World Report

Vermont State Trooper Resigns in Missing Rolex Case

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
WILLISTON, VT
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
US News and World Report

Southern California Man Charged With Two 1981 Killings

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was charged Thursday with killing two women in 1981 after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes, prosecutors announced Thursday. Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard appeared in court but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 23, the Ventura County District Attorney's...
OXNARD, CA
Q 105.7

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
US News and World Report

California Deputies Shoot Arson Suspect After Desert Pursuit

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of arson was shot and killed by Southern California sheriff's deputies after leading authorities on a 30-mile (48-km) vehicle pursuit in the desert over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. Deputies responded Sunday following reports that a truck trailer was burning near...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

