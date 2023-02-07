Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Had to Be Awake During Her Surgery: ‘It Was Horrible’
Shania Twain discussed the surgery she had after her Lyme disease diagnosis. The country singer had to have an operation to help restore her voice. Here’s what Twain revealed about the surgery and how she had to be awake during the procedure. Shania Twain thought she would never sing...
Shania Twain Reveals She Had To Be Airlifted To Hospital Amidst Bad COVID Case In 2020
Shania Twain recalled having to be airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2020. The country music superstar, 57, said the “very scary” incident took place during the height of the pandemic while she was staying at her home in Lake Geneva, according to her interview with The Mirror. “It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse, and in the end, I had to be air evacuated,” Shania explained. “It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary.”
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One”
Even Tim McGraw is celebrating the comeback of Shania Twain. Shania, who has doubled down on her return to the country music scene with an upcoming World Tour and new music, just released her Queen Of Me album yesterday. And giving his own shoutout to the queen, Tim did an acoustic cover of Shania’s 1997 hit, “You’re Still The One.” He did a pretty swell job on the cover, which matches some of his older love songs in style. Fans […] The post Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album
On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to 'Grease'
John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison. Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Shania Twain Apparently Loved Working At McDonald's
If you've ever worked at McDonald's, you're in good company. As of 2020, more than 2 million people were employed by McDonald's franchise locations worldwide, per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chances are, you know of at least one person who has worked for the golden arches at some point. And even if you don't know someone who's flipped burgers and slung fries at the fast food restaurant personally, you probably know of some celebrities who have.
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
‘What’s your favourite track?” Shania Twain asks, about her new album, speaking to me over a video call from her home in Switzerland. She has a strange approachability, as if you already know her, and not just because she has been famous since for ever. Even in the slightly vaudevillian years, she had those friendly eyes and a straightforwardness that now, at 57, she doesn’t try to mask.
Shania Twain Reveals What Makes Her Happy: ‘I’m Just Less Concerned About the Small Things’
Shania Twain spoke about the things that make her happy. Here's what she told Hoda Kotb about the things in life that bring her joy.
Ashley McBryde Reveals Text She Received From Reba McEntire After 2023 Grammys Win
Following her and Carly Pearce’s epic win at the 2023 Grammys, Ashley McBryde reveals details about the text message she received from Reba McEntire about the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. While in the press...
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings”
This just goes to show you that these competition shows don’t give a shit about actual talent, they’re far more concerned with ratings. In an interview with Whiskey Riff from back in the day (OG fans right here), back before he was packing stadiums and winning Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Combs opened up about his experiences auditioning for The Voice, the popular singing competition show that made Blake Shelton famous. I’m kidding, Blake was already famous, but he wasn’t […] The post ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover
If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
22 Years Ago: ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Soundtrack Goes Gold
Twenty-two years ago today (Feb. 9, 2001), the soundtrack for O Brother, Where Art Thou? earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, which was produced by T Bone Burnett, includes songs by Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Ralph Stanley, the Fairfield Four and others. O Brother, Where Art...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0