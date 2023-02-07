ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Reveals She Had To Be Airlifted To Hospital Amidst Bad COVID Case In 2020

Shania Twain recalled having to be airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2020. The country music superstar, 57, said the “very scary” incident took place during the height of the pandemic while she was staying at her home in Lake Geneva, according to her interview with The Mirror. “It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse, and in the end, I had to be air evacuated,” Shania explained. “It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary.”
Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One”

Even Tim McGraw is celebrating the comeback of Shania Twain. Shania, who has doubled down on her return to the country music scene with an upcoming World Tour and new music, just released her Queen Of Me album yesterday. And giving his own shoutout to the queen, Tim did an acoustic cover of Shania’s 1997 hit, “You’re Still The One.” He did a pretty swell job on the cover, which matches some of his older love songs in style. Fans […] The post Tim McGraw Celebrates The Comeback Of Shania Twain With Cover of Her 1997 Hit, “You’re Still The One” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album

On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial Has Him Singing Just Like Danny Zuko in a Nostalgic Nod to 'Grease'

John Travolta is getting in on the Super Bowl commercial action with a new ad for T-Mobile that brings him back to his Grease roots. The 68-year-old actor stepped back into his Danny Zuko shoes to sing “Summer Nights” with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.  Of course, the lyrics to the song are just a little different this time around, but tune is recognizable — and so are a few of his famous dance moves. Fans won’t be disappointed as Travolta pops the collar of his black jacket and proves that he still has a ton of swag decades...
Shania Twain Apparently Loved Working At McDonald's

If you've ever worked at McDonald's, you're in good company. As of 2020, more than 2 million people were employed by McDonald's franchise locations worldwide, per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chances are, you know of at least one person who has worked for the golden arches at some point. And even if you don't know someone who's flipped burgers and slung fries at the fast food restaurant personally, you probably know of some celebrities who have.
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival

‘What’s your favourite track?” Shania Twain asks, about her new album, speaking to me over a video call from her home in Switzerland. She has a strange approachability, as if you already know her, and not just because she has been famous since for ever. Even in the slightly vaudevillian years, she had those friendly eyes and a straightforwardness that now, at 57, she doesn’t try to mask.
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”

RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings”

This just goes to show you that these competition shows don’t give a shit about actual talent, they’re far more concerned with ratings. In an interview with Whiskey Riff from back in the day (OG fans right here), back before he was packing stadiums and winning Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Combs opened up about his experiences auditioning for The Voice, the popular singing competition show that made Blake Shelton famous. I’m kidding, Blake was already famous, but he wasn’t […] The post ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover

If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
