ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NTSB says mechanical failure caused 2020 helicopter crash at USC

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS9Z0_0kerWH4300

NTSB releases cause of 2020 helicopter crash at USC 03:00

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a 2020 helicopter crash atop USC's Keck Medical Center was caused by mechanical failure after a part of the helicopter's tail rotor separated from itself mid-flight.

The medical transport helicopter was carrying a donated organ.

According to the NTSB, the ring nut separated as the helicopter was approaching the medical center causing the pilot to lose control of the tail rotor sending the aircraft into an uncontrollable spin. During their investigation, officials discovered the ring nut had a "worn footprint. They did not discover any other mechanical malfunctions or failures "that would have precluded normal operations."

Investigators said that there were four previous cases that were "associated with loss of tail rotor control" and the ring nut in question. According to the manufacturer Agusta, following internal investigations, prompted them to issue changes to their maintenance procedures. Additionally, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an emergency airworthiness directive in 2012 and Agusta issued five Technician Bulletins in September 2012.

The Federal Aviation Administration followed suit and issued an airworthiness directive nearly two years later. After the fourth failure, the FAA issued another order, requiring daily checks by the pilot of the aircraft, which the pilot in the 2020 crash at USC did.

In total, the crash hurt three people, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

2 planes avoid crash after possible air traffic control mishap, FAA says

A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The Boeing 767 cargo airplane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land at about 6:40 a.m. local time, according to the FAA. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off."The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out,"...
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

Exeter Airport: Plane crashed after landing gear failure

A light aircraft crash landed at Exeter Airport after a landing gear failure, a report has said. The Beechcraft 200, with only a pilot on board, crashed at 11:18 GMT on 3 January 2022, said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report. The pilot was unharmed, but the plane's cargo pod,...
CBS New York

Damaged engine blamed for deadly plane crash in Westchester

ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County AirportThe pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK.  Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Airline Worker Gets Sucked into Plane Engine: New Details

The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine. According to the NTSB, the aircraft “shook violently” as it shut off with a loud “bang.”. Per the NTSB, the tragedy involving a ramp agent...
The Independent

2 pilots walk away from Boeing 737 tanker crash in Australia

Two pilots walked away with minor injuries after a Boeing 737 jet converted for firefighting crashed in Australia, officials said Tuesday.The twin-engine tanker owned by Canadian-based Coulson Aviation crashed in Fitzgerald River National Park in southern Western Australia state while fighting wildfires late Monday.Both pilots received only minor injuries even though the plane was engulfed in flames and smoke upon impact, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.“It’s nothing short of miraculous that they were able to walk away from that plane,” Dawson told reporters.The men, believed to be Canadian citizens, were released from a hospital on Tuesday, Australian Associated...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy