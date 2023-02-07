Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 9:35 p.m. EST
Earthquake stuns Syria's Aleppo even after war's horrors. BEIRUT (AP) — For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria’s largest and most cosmopolitan, was among the civil war’s fiercest battle zones. Even that didn’t prepare them for the new devastation and terror wreaked by this week’s earthquake. The natural disaster piled further suffering on Aleppo and Syria more broadly. Many also say that the earthquake has been more terrible than the war in its destruction and aftermath. In the words of Wissam Zarqa, an opposition supporter: “the destruction of natural disasters is all pain and nothing else but pain.”
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
newsnationnow.com
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
(NEXSTAR) – Since Powerball first began in 1992, the jackpot has been hit hundreds of times – in some states, over a dozen times, while others haven’t ever sold a jackpot-winning ticket. When Powerball began, there were 14 participating states, as well as the District of Columbia....
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket
One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
WLWT 5
A lucky Powerball winner could nab $747 million Monday, reaping 5th largest game jackpot
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday's drawing — the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. If a player wins the prize — which would have a $403.1 million cash value — it would also be the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023; Friday's jackpot hits $50M
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $31 million with a cash option of $16.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website. There was no winner so Friday's jackpot will rise to $50 million with a cash option for $26.4 million. Two tickets sold in Illinois and Missouri for Tuesday's drawing matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Comments / 0