Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner
Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
Pachter Pounds The Gavel On Activision Deal, Says Microsoft Prepared To Beat Regulators 'Into Submission'
The United Kingdom's Competitions and Markets Authority has indicated the deal between Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI and Microsoft Corp MSFT could hurt competition in the space. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter laid out why the regulatory chatter is really just noise and explained why he expects the deal to go through...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Tesla, PayPal, Lyft, Cloudfare, Expedia: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves took precedence. Tech stocks wobbled with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) closing over 4% lower, dragged by concerns regarding competition in the artificial intelligence space, while Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) lost over 3%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.02% lower, while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 0.88% down. The Dow Jones closed 0.73% lower. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention: 1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the EV-maker closed over 3% higher on Thursday. The...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus
“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
SEC's 'Crypto Mom' Slams Agency As 'Paternalistic,' 'Lazy' Over Kraken Issue — Gets Thumbs Up From Dogecoin Creator
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has strongly criticized the agency's recent decision to target the crypto exchange Kraken, forcing the company to scrap its popular staking program and pay a $30 million fine. What Happened: In an official letter of dissent, Peirce — known as the SEC’s “Crypto Mom” for her strong pro-crypto stance —strongly objected to the agency's repeated attempts to regulate the industry through enforcement. "Using enforcement actions to tell people what the law is in an emerging industry is not an efficient or fair way of regulating," Peirce wrote. "Moreover, staking services are not uniform, so one-off enforcement actions and cookie-cutter analysis does not cut it.” See More: Top Indian Apps...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
FDA Ruling Allows 30 Million Hearing Impaired Americans To Buy Hearing Aids Without a Prescription – InnerScope (OTC: INND) Is Ready To Help With Its Recent Affordable, High-Tech Product Line Launch On CVS.com
In December 2022, InnerScope Hearing Technologies INND launched a new line of over-the-counter (OTC) rechargeable hearing aids on CVS.com, the online storefront for CVS Health Corp CVS. The launch comes just weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized its ruling establishing a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids so that consumers would have access to low-cost devices without needing a doctor visit or prescription.
Coinbase CEO Vows To Fight For 'Economic Freedom' Amid Kraken's Crypto Staking Suspension
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said his cryptocurrency exchange company would keep fighting for "economic freedom" as peer Kraken suspends its crypto-staking operations. What Happened: Armstrong said on Twitter that some days “being the most trusted brand in crypto means protecting our customers from government overreach.” We will keep fighting for economic freedom (our mission at Coinbase). Some days being the most trusted brand in crypto means protecting our customers from government overreach. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) February 10, 2023 Kraken agreed to discontinue its staking operations as part of an approved and finalized settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its staking services included a crypto-lending product that promised...
Disney Price Target Gets A Boost Following Q1 Beat: 'Mouse House Can Really Roar If…'
Walt Disney Company DIS shares took off after the entertainment giant reported above-consensus fiscal year 2023 first-quarter earnings. Disney On Inning One: Disney is in inning one under Bob Iger, said Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth And Investment Management, apparently suggesting there is more to come.
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange
Founders of the beleaguered crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies announced on Thursday the launch of the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives.” The 3AC founders partnered with CoinFlex founder Mark Lamb for the creation of the Open Exchange (OPNX). In a series of Twitter threads, Zhu said OPNX would focus on transparency and user safety, ensuring real-time public cryptographic audits confirm every transaction, deposit, withdrawal, trade and balance. The exchange will start as a marketplace for claims trading and derivatives and eventually expand to offer decentralized custody and clearing, stocks, FX and innovative products. Also Read: Bitcoin ATM...
