Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner

Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Tesla, PayPal, Lyft, Cloudfare, Expedia: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves took precedence. Tech stocks wobbled with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) closing over 4% lower, dragged by concerns regarding competition in the artificial intelligence space, while Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) lost over 3%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.02% lower, while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 0.88% down. The Dow Jones closed 0.73% lower. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention: 1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the EV-maker closed over 3% higher on Thursday. The...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus

“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary

EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
SEC's 'Crypto Mom' Slams Agency As 'Paternalistic,' 'Lazy' Over Kraken Issue — Gets Thumbs Up From Dogecoin Creator

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has strongly criticized the agency's recent decision to target the crypto exchange Kraken, forcing the company to scrap its popular staking program and pay a $30 million fine.  What Happened: In an official letter of dissent, Peirce — known as the SEC’s “Crypto Mom” for her strong pro-crypto stance —strongly objected to the agency's repeated attempts to regulate the industry through enforcement. "Using enforcement actions to tell people what the law is in an emerging industry is not an efficient or fair way of regulating," Peirce wrote. "Moreover, staking services are not uniform, so one-off enforcement actions and cookie-cutter analysis does not cut it.” See More: Top Indian Apps...
FDA Ruling Allows 30 Million Hearing Impaired Americans To Buy Hearing Aids Without a Prescription – InnerScope (OTC: INND) Is Ready To Help With Its Recent Affordable, High-Tech Product Line Launch On CVS.com

In December 2022, InnerScope Hearing Technologies INND launched a new line of over-the-counter (OTC) rechargeable hearing aids on CVS.com, the online storefront for CVS Health Corp CVS. The launch comes just weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized its ruling establishing a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids so that consumers would have access to low-cost devices without needing a doctor visit or prescription.
Coinbase CEO Vows To Fight For 'Economic Freedom' Amid Kraken's Crypto Staking Suspension

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said his cryptocurrency exchange company would keep fighting for "economic freedom" as peer Kraken suspends its crypto-staking operations. What Happened: Armstrong said on Twitter that some days “being the most trusted brand in crypto means protecting our customers from government overreach.” We will keep fighting for economic freedom (our mission at Coinbase). Some days being the most trusted brand in crypto means protecting our customers from government overreach. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) February 10, 2023 Kraken agreed to discontinue its staking operations as part of an approved and finalized settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its staking services included a crypto-lending product that promised...
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Founders of the beleaguered crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies announced on Thursday the launch of  the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives.” The 3AC founders partnered with CoinFlex founder Mark Lamb for the creation of the Open Exchange (OPNX). In a series of Twitter threads, Zhu said OPNX would focus on transparency and user safety, ensuring real-time public cryptographic audits confirm every transaction, deposit, withdrawal, trade and balance. The exchange will start as a marketplace for claims trading and derivatives and eventually expand to offer decentralized custody and clearing, stocks, FX and innovative products. Also Read: Bitcoin ATM...
