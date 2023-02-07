Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Suns' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Unbeatable
The Phoenix Suns have destroyed all balance in the Western Conference and their potential starting lineup looks dangerous.
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reacted to the Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns
Isiah Thomas Once Told Stephen A. Smith That Stephen Curry Wouldn't Average More Than 18 Points In His Era
Isiah Thomas once candidly told Stephen A. Smith that Stephen Curry would struggle outside of the modern era.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
sportszion.com
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style
LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Rockets Big Winners in Kevin Durant Trade to Suns
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. So why are the Houston Rockets a winner in the deal?
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
