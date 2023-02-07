Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Physically Fighting Jonathan Majors In Ant-Man 3 Was 'Amazing' For Paul Rudd
Soon fans will rush to movie theaters for yet another installment in Marvel Studios' sprawling franchise — "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the title roles, promises to be a particularly impactful entry in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off Phase 5 and — based on the ominous trailers — possibly bringing the journey of Scott Lang to a tragic, heroic end.
Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is primarily known for its array of superheroes, those heroes would be nothing without their villainous counterparts. Though there is certainly no lack of them in the cycle of superhero films, it took a good decade for Thanos (Josh Brolin) to reveal his ultimate evil plan. And it was a good one — understandable, even. With overpopulation ruining the planet, there is a simplicity to the logic of destroying half of all life. But after his long-awaited demise, it is time for a new epic villain to take up the reins and traumatize our favorite characters.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Needs To Nail One Aspect To Keep Us Caring About Phase 5 And Beyond
"The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if they could become something more." Those were the iconic words uttered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in 2012's "The Avengers." It's a remarkable line of dialogue because, in addition to addressing the thematic tension of the movie, it encapsulates the entire, unprecedented idea for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios had taken a massive risk in creating a string of films starring individual superheroes with hopes to bring them together for a massive crossover. No one, not even Kevin Feige, knew if the experiment would work.
Has The New DCU Canceled Out Steven Spielberg's Blackhawk Film?
What was once Zack Snyder's territory riddled with inner-company politics has transitioned to a period of unity under the guide of James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, if Warner Bros. has proven one thing, it's that they are determined to have an on-screen cinematic universe one way or another. With...
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Harry Potter Fans Identify The Glaring Plot Point Missing From The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
Although the "Fantastic Beasts" movies don't lack for box office success (having pulled in a combined $1.8 billion according to The Numbers), it's fair to say that this series is the black sheep of the "Wizarding World" franchise. Taking place in the same continuity as the "Harry Potter" film series, "Fantastic Beasts" focuses on the life of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a young wizard interested in magical creatures — who finds himself wrapped up in the ever-growing conflict between Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell).
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years
"Rick and Morty" co-creator and the voice of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, has been in hot water over serious allegations of domestic violence charges made in 2020 but were recently reported to the public in January 2023. As a result, the comedian and actor severed ties with most of the projects he was involved in, including his video game studio Squanch Games, and the Hulu series "Solar Opposites," and "Koala Man." Most notably, however, Roiland was let go from "Rick and Morty," the show he co-created with Dan Harmon.
Mark Hamill Doesn't Like Picking His Favorite Star Wars Movie
Especially with the controversial films "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker," it seems that everyone has an opinion on which of the nine main entries are the best and worst "Star Wars" films. Over the years, multiple actors who played iconic characters within the "Star Wars" galaxy have expressed their own opinions on the series, with Poe Dameron's Oscar Isaac, Anakin Skywalker's Hayden Christensen, and Qui Gon Jinn's Liam Neeson having previously shared their thoughts on the quality of various entries in the Star Wars canon.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches
The Image Comics horror series "Wytches" — which tells the story of otherworldly beings from the woods who terrorize a small New England town — is reportedly getting the Prime Video treatment over at Amazon, and it is being spearheaded by DC Comics "New 52" creator Scott Snyder and artist Mark "Jock" Simpson. According to Variety, the pair will be executive producing the animated project in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Amazon Studios, and Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde.
Avatar's Zoe Saldana Saw The Rerelease As Way To Prepare For The Sequel
After 13 years of development, audiences finally returned to the world of Pandora with James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water." The long-awaited sequel featured the return of franchise staples Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang as Jake, Neytiri, and Quaritch, respectively. It also introduced a slew of new characters with Jake and Neytiri's children, the Metkayina tribe, and many more that could play meaningful roles in future sequels.
Harrison Ford's Idea Of Hollywood As A 'Fictional Place' Is Truer Than Ever
The age of the movie star may have been replaced by infinite streaming services, but everyone's favorite straight-shooting actor is doing better than ever. Harrison Ford is one of those names that will stand the test of time. Ford has not only portrayed multiple beloved film characters, but he also never seems to be a Hollywood creature. The "Star Wars" alum keeps a permanent residence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on a little ranch with his wife, Calista Flockhart. He flies his personal planes and doesn't feel the need to take an endless stream of roles.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Is The First Film To Use Motion Grading, But What Is It?
Whenever James Cameron gets ahold of a camera, he doesn't just aim to make another movie but to reinvent the wheel as he does so. Throughout his vast and fruitful filmmaking career, James Cameron has continuously pushed his technical and artistic craft to not only enhance his own filmography but to create a greater ripple effect throughout the film industry. From the phenomenal practical effects in "Aliens" (via Filmsite) to the groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" (via Red Shark News) to the blending of digital and miniature elements to show the sinking of the titular vessel in "Titanic," Cameron's never-say-never outlook on what can be done with the cinematic art form knows no bounds.
The Snyderverse Had To Die, But We're Going To Miss It
With James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe fast on its way, the DC Extended Universe -– aka the Snyderverse -– is on its last legs. It's no wonder that Gunn wanted a clean slate, either. With its incredibly uneven output, multiple versions of "Justice League," Henry Cavill's revolving door status as Superman, and Michael Keaton's confusing return as Batman in the beleaguered "The Flash," the DCEU was starting to be ... a lot. We completely understand Gunn and Peter Safran's decision to flip the table and set the room on fire, is what we're saying. The Snyderverse canon has long since buckled under its own weight, and the whole thing has mutated into a hundred-headed beast that has no business in the land of the living.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino
It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
Billy Summers - Everything We Know So Far About The Stephen King Adaptation
There's a good chance that at least one of your favorite movies is an adaptation of the works of Stephen King. The famed author's reputation was long cemented before his books were adapted, but the films and shows based on his novels have gone on to have their own respective legacies. From "It" and "The Shining" to "The Shawshank Redemption," King's stories have achieved the rare balance of working just as well on the page as they do on screen.
Khary Payton's Role On The Walking Dead Has Earned Him A Royal Nickname In Real Life
One of the hallmarks of AMC's "The Walking Dead" was its near-constant introduction of new characters. After all, in a world full of zombies and murderers, the roster would get thin every now and again, so introductions were necessary. Not to mention, the series is based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name, so there were plenty of fresh faces fans were eager to see adapted into live-action. One of the most popular of them all was King Ezekiel Sutton, who is played by actor Khary Payton on the show.
The Important Lesson Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Learned From Dragon Ball
Regarding the highly popular anime and manga "Naruto," it's common knowledge that the series' author Masashi Kishimoto drew inspiration from the pioneer anime/manga "Dragon Ball" by Akira Toriyama. Though the "Naruto" franchise has carved out its own identity and fanbase, the series is known to make references to "Dragon Ball." For instance, the series' main character Naruto Uzumaki (Junko Takeuchi) sports orange garb as an obvious homage to Son Goku (Masako Nozawa). One of Naruto's major senseis is Jiraiya (Hōchū Ōtsuka), who calls himself a Toad Hermit, while Goku's teacher is Roshi (Kohei Miyauchi), who calls himself the Turtle Hermit. There are a few other parallels, such as the antiheroic bestie in Sasuke Uchiha (Noriaki Sugiyama) and Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa).
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0