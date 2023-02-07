It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.

