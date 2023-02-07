ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto

(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon

A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
RIPON, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99

(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
RIPON, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road

On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire damages decades-old Arden-Arcade restaurant

(KTXL) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Arden-Arcade early Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire department said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau on the corner of Watt Ave. and El Camino Ave. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the restaurant sustained “major” damage but crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say

(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Missing Carmichael teen home after being missing for more than a month

(KTXL) — After being reported missing more than a month ago Nykari Johnson has returned home safely, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office took Johnson’s name off of the missing persons list on Wednesday after they had verified she returned safety. – Video above: Search for missing teen Nykari Johnson Sixteen-year-old […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

