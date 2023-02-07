Read full article on original website
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto
(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon
A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more
Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99
(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fire damages decades-old Arden-Arcade restaurant
(KTXL) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Arden-Arcade early Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire department said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau on the corner of Watt Ave. and El Camino Ave. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the restaurant sustained “major” damage but crews […]
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
‘Shot heard around the world’: How a global tech company’s move to Rancho Cordova could change future of region
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This week's announcement ofSolidigm, a global leader in NAND flash memory solutions, locating its headquarters in the city of Rancho Cordova could instantly change the economic future of the region, according to some business leaders. "This is a shot heard around the world," said Barry...
Missing Carmichael teen home after being missing for more than a month
(KTXL) — After being reported missing more than a month ago Nykari Johnson has returned home safely, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office took Johnson’s name off of the missing persons list on Wednesday after they had verified she returned safety. – Video above: Search for missing teen Nykari Johnson Sixteen-year-old […]
Reports of Treatment Center Shutdown Disturb Modesto’s Mayor
Like many of the city’s residents, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen was caught by surprise when she read that the county’s “Genesis” drug treatment center was closing down. The center is located in Modesto. “All I know is what I read in the paper and the math...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP. CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville […]
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
