David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
Leah Remini revealed that her daughter Sofia, 18, recently switched colleges after beginning classes during the fall semester Leah Remini is getting candid about life as an empty nester. The PEOPLE Puzzler host, who is returning to Game Show Network to host season 3 of the series, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's feeling after sending her 18-year-old daughter off to college. Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU....
BBC
Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral
A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
All About Keshia Knight Pulliam's Daughter (and Baby on the Way!)
Keshia Knight Pulliam is currently expecting her second child Keshia Knight Pulliam is ready to become a mom for the second time. In December 2022, The Cosby Show actress shared the news that she and her husband, Brad James, whom she married in October 2021, are expecting their first child together. Pulliam is also mom to daughter Ella, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. Hartwell filed for divorce from Pulliam in July 2016 after six months of marriage and just a week after Pulliam announced that...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Reacts After Dancer Is Honored During 2023 Grammys In Memoriam: ‘It Will Never Seem Real’
Still in shock. Stephen "tWitch" Boss was featured in the In Memoriam tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and the moment was meaningful for his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. "It will never seem real," Alexander wrote via her Instagram Story following the Sunday, February 5, awards show alongside a broken heart emoji. "I miss […]
Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'
The Today show co-anchor worked with her hairstylist, Kelly O'Neill, for a shorter bob cut Next in beauty news: Savannah Guthrie's chic new bob cut! The Today show broadcast journalist, 51, started her week by getting a haircut, and in behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories shared Monday, she teased the new style before the big reveal. Guthrie first posted a photo of her chopped-off strands scattered on the floor, which became a pile of hair in the second snapshot. After sharing a candid pic of Today show hairstylist Kelly O'Neill styling...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
In Style
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
AOL Corp
I'm an interior designer and these are my 15 favorite new home items at Target
Here's a little secret from professional interior designers like myself: Target is a top source of stylish yet affordable home furniture and accessories. Lucky for us, the store just launched its latest collections! I've curated the best finds below, sure to elevate your home aesthetic to the next level. Then browse what's blooming in their home department to fill in with whatever strikes your fancy—home design should be a unique reflection of your own sense of style. (If you don't think you have a real style, don't worry — find all these pieces work pretty nicely together, just load them into your cart).
Prevention
Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Caught Having a Tense Convo on Camera and Everyone’s Trying to Decode It
As we've already established, Ben Affleck spent most of the 2023 Grammys sitting in the front row table with Jennifer Lopez and looking deeply anguished and pained. Like, imagine yourself at any given work holiday party and that was pretty much his vibe throughout the entire evening (other than when he ran into Adrien Brody and was f*cking THRILLED beyond measure).
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
“I had to go back and buy all of the colors because I loved it so much” Itching to refresh your closet with a statement piece? Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this just-launched blouse that features a unique detail. The Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse is one of the most popular new tops on Amazon, currently ranking on the best-selling new tops, tees, and blouses chart. And now's a great time to join the droves of shoppers adding it to their carts since it's on sale for just $22...
seventeen.com
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
BET
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter—See The First Photos Of Baby Iceland Ka’oir Davis!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis welcomed their second child together on Wednesday (Feb. 8)! The married couple announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram on Thursday. Keep scrolling to see the first photos of their baby girl!. “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy,” Keyshia captioned a...
Stunning Photos from Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore's Wedding
Guests gathered on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, to see Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore say "I do" Mr. & Mrs. On Feb. 4, David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor wed boyfriend Madison Fiore at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," the bride, 32, told PEOPLE. "I'll never...
America's Got Talent Vet Scott Alexander Is Dead At 52
Scott Alexander, a magician who competed on America's Got Talent, has died.
BBC
Kanye West: Adidas warns of losses from Yeezy fallout
Adidas has warned of a potential major impact on its profits after ending its partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West last November. The firm's new boss said it could lose hundreds of millions of dollars this year if it decides not to sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers.
